Isle of Wight council launch consultation on future of Sandown Bay Academy

The Isle of Wight council have launched a six week consultation on the future of Sandown Bay Academy.

The consultation comes after Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), the sponsor for the school, announced they planned to ‘merge’ the school with Ryde Academy in September 2018.

The IWC consultation reads,

The IW Council continues to believe firmly that there should be secondary education provision on the Sandown Bay school site. It is making plans to secure that future following the announcement by the Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) that it intends to close Sandown Bay Academy for financial reasons. The IW Council, through this consultation, would like to hear the views of the community on two options for securing the future. The second option is put forward in partnership with the Governing Body of The Bay CE Primary School.

Public meetings

The consultation, which starts today (Monday 12 June), will include a series of meetings with key stakeholders, as well as public meeting for those with an interest.

The Bay CE Primary School: Tuesday 20 June

Public Meeting 1 5-6.45pm

Public Meeting 2 7-8.45pm

Sandown and Shanklin Rugby Club: Tuesday 27 June

Public Meeting 1 6-7.45pm

Public Meeting 2 8-9.45pm

Niton Primary School Monday 3 July

Public Meeting 5-6.45pm

To take part in the Consultation visit the iWight Website.

AET consultation

AET have also launched a consultation on the future of the school.





Location map

View the location of this story.