Isle of Wight council launch consultation on future of Sandown Bay Academy

The Isle of Wight council have launched a six week consultation on future plans for secondary school provision in Sandown, floating a possible partnership with the Governing Body of The Bay CE Primary School.

schools map without Sandown Bay Academy

The Isle of Wight council have launched a six week consultation on the future of Sandown Bay Academy.

The consultation comes after Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), the sponsor for the school, announced they planned to ‘merge’ the school with Ryde Academy in September 2018.

The IWC consultation reads,

The IW Council continues to believe firmly that there should be secondary education provision on the Sandown Bay school site. It is making plans to secure that future following the announcement by the Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) that it intends to close Sandown Bay Academy for financial reasons.

The IW Council, through this consultation, would like to hear the views of the community on two options for securing the future. The second option is put forward in partnership with the Governing Body of The Bay CE Primary School.

Public meetings
The consultation, which starts today (Monday 12 June), will include a series of meetings with key stakeholders, as well as public meeting for those with an interest.

The Bay CE Primary School: Tuesday 20 June
Public Meeting 1 5-6.45pm
Public Meeting 2 7-8.45pm

Sandown and Shanklin Rugby Club: Tuesday 27 June
Public Meeting 1 6-7.45pm
Public Meeting 2 8-9.45pm

Niton Primary School Monday 3 July
Public Meeting 5-6.45pm

To take part in the Consultation visit the iWight Website.

AET consultation
AET have also launched a consultation on the future of the school.


Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 12th June, 2017 2:49pm

By

.

2 Comments

  1. Barney McGrew


    12.Jun.2017 3:42pm

    What’s our new MPs view on this?

