Seaview Hotel Restaurant retains Michelin Bib Gourmand for five years running

It is always a tense time of year for chefs, that interminable wait to see if they have made it into the Michelin Guide. Well, once again the restaurant at the Seaview Hotel under head chef Tom Bull (pictured below) has retained a Michelin Bib Gourmand award – for the fifth year!

Named after Bibendum – the Michelin Man – the Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants which offer good quality, good value cooking.

Poullennec: Bibs have a big following

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said:

“Our Michelin Bib Gourmand may be less famous than our Michelin Stars but this distinction has a big following among our readers. Chefs are proud to be able to offer great food at affordable prices and are striving to earn recognition for this. “Our Michelin Inspectors are always on the look out for new Bibs and have been excited to discover many hidden gems this year.”

Bull: So proud of my team

Head chef Tom Bull, said:

“It’s a real craft getting a quality cooking at an affordable price. We’re lucky on the Isle of Wight to have an abundance of quality ingredients, from amazing vegetables, award-winning cheeses, the best crab on the planet, as well as the juiciest tomatoes and stunning garlic. “To these add an amazing team of dedicated chefs who keep pushing to attain more and you have all the ingredients for success. To keep the Bib for five years running is a massive accomplishment. I am so proud of my team and for putting Isle of Wight food in the spotlight.”

Only IW Bib Gourmand venue

There are only 132 Michelin Bib Gourmand venues in the UK. The Restaurant at the Seaview Hotel was the first and so far only venue on the Isle of Wight to be awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand.

The average price of a three-course meal is £28. Visit the Seaview Hotel Website for more details.

News shares by Tracy on behalf of Seaview Hotel. Ed