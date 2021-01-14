Shock as customer in chemist queue declares they have Covid-19

There are some residents on the Isle of Wight who are ignoring the message to Stay At Home if you have symptoms of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Despite the council leader saying that the majority of residents were being sensible and abiding by the rules, Cllr Gary Peace shared with members of the Local Outbreak Emergency Board meeting today (Thursday) an example a resident in Ventnor doing the opposite.

He said the person had been stood in the queue at the local chemist and told others that they have Covid-19.

Peace: Verging on stupidity

He said there were two examples in his Ventnor West ward of people willfully ignoring the Government guidance.

“It’s verging on stupidity, you’re putting people’s lives at risk if you knowingly have Covid are going out and about. “If you know you have it you do not go outside.”

Metcalfe: Must take personal responsibility

The CEO of Isle of Wight council, John Metcalfe, said the fastest way to resolve the problems of the pandemic is for people to take personal responsibility.

Residents must stay at home (unless they exempt for work etc) and if they do go out to remember hands (keep sanitised), face (wear a covering unless exempt) and space (stay at least 2m away from others).

That, he said, is the fastest way to control of the rate of cases.

