Smart Car driver tries to outrun Police: ‘He lost and is now walking’

The Roads Policing Unit have been back on the Isle of Wight today (Tuesday) after their bumper result last week.

Last Wednesday, the team had an early start on the Island. They were stopping cars that had no MOT or insurance, and found in some cases, the drivers were not insured, some even disqualified.

One driver, in a Smart Car, even tried to outrun the police, but was eventually caught.

Yarmouth IOW, car seized for no insurance, driver tried to outrun the unmarked police car, he lost and is now walking #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/1nZWkXdunx — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) November 8, 2017

At least 11 drivers pulled

The tweets kept coming throughout the day, with at least seven seizures, and their final tweet of the day indicated that another four drivers – on top of the others already tweeted about – were facing prosecution.

Today, Isle of Wight Police tweeted that two more cars were seized.

Another two vehicles seized by island RPU today. Check your insured before getting behind the wheel. pic.twitter.com/oQdx1BiRZu — IOWight Police (@IOWightPolice) November 14, 2017

Here’s the flow of tweets from last week.

Back on the IOW, first vehicle seized for No Insurance. MID website you can check your own vehicle! #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/ohIS23KEL4 — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) November 8, 2017

Disqualified driver arrested East Cowes, vehicles seized for no insurance, no MOT, No VEL #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/lodLTkLVvK — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) November 8, 2017

Driver stopped for using mobile phone Newport IOW, vehicle seized no tax, and No MOT, now walking!! #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/BNqlp8lSgL — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) November 8, 2017

Yarmouth IOW another vehicle seized no insurance, MOT expired 09/2016, tax expired 03/2017, another one walking #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/zDNghNd9tC — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) November 8, 2017

East Cowes IOW, car seized after the driver filled up! No Insurance, No Mot expired 06/17, and notified off road. Driver paid for fuel and walked home #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/sWBKnmS4VJ — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) November 8, 2017

East Cowes Red Funnel Terminal, disqualified driver stopped and vehicle seized, No Insurance, No MOT expired 08/16, VEL expired 02/16. Now a foot passenger #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/y8aCGsN84q — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) November 8, 2017

Farewell IOW after another busy day. In addition to earlier tweets another fours drivers face prosecution for MOT and speeding offences. Stay safe #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/6syc4Uoeyc — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) November 8, 2017

The message from Hampshire Constabulary is very clear. If you drive with no MOT, insurance or road tax, it’s only a matter of time before you’re caught.