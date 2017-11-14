Smart Car driver tries to outrun Police: ‘He lost and is now walking’

As Hampshire Constabulary illustrate, if you drive with no MOT, insurance or road tax, it’s only a matter of time before you’re caught. They were back on the Island today with more car seizures taking place.

car being seized by iw police

The Roads Policing Unit have been back on the Isle of Wight today (Tuesday) after their bumper result last week.

Last Wednesday, the team had an early start on the Island. They were stopping cars that had no MOT or insurance, and found in some cases, the drivers were not insured, some even disqualified.

One driver, in a Smart Car, even tried to outrun the police, but was eventually caught.

At least 11 drivers pulled
The tweets kept coming throughout the day, with at least seven seizures, and their final tweet of the day indicated that another four drivers – on top of the others already tweeted about – were facing prosecution.

Today, Isle of Wight Police tweeted that two more cars were seized.

Here’s the flow of tweets from last week.

The message from Hampshire Constabulary is very clear. If you drive with no MOT, insurance or road tax, it’s only a matter of time before you’re caught.

Tuesday, 14th November, 2017

