Social justice charity offering fantastic opportunity for a passionate and proactive individual on the Isle of Wight

If you’re looking for a new challenge in your career and would like to do something that helps to changes lives for the better, why not consider becoming a Liaison and Diversion Practitioner with Nacro, the social justice charity.

For more than 50 years, Nacro have been supporting, housing, educating, advising, and speaking out for, and with, disadvantaged young people and adults.

Changing lives for the better

They help to change lives, reduce crime and build stronger communities.

Last year alone Nacro helped 38,000 disadvantaged young people and adults across the country – and you can now help them make an even bigger impact going forward.

Are you passionate and proactive?

Nacro are looking for a passionate and proactive Liaison and Diversion Practitioner to support service users on the Isle of Wight.

The role will involve completing assessments in both police custody and courts, for individuals who are eligible for diversion from the criminal justice system and into appropriate support pathways.

These include mental health, primary care and substance misuse services, alongside other support services such as family services, positive activities, early interventions support and wider community groups.

Strong rapport with police and court teams

You’ll need to be able to to build a strong rapport with the police and court teams, who will be the main source of referral and you must be able to produce accurate and well written reports for these teams to make a decision with regards to diversion.

If the individual you are helping is diverted out of the criminal justice system, you’ll then work with the Support Time Recovery workers within the team and external stakeholders to develop a clear package of support and next steps.

What’s involved?

Duties and responsibilities involve, but are not limited to:

Provide information advice and guidance, against multiple pathways and supporting with the signposting of service users to divert them out of the criminal justice system.

Help reduce the incidence of re-offending through the use of pathway interventions, an engaged, collaborative and motivational style and a focus on Community Re-integration and the principles of Desistance.

Engage with actual and potential referral agencies including statutory and third sector agencies and where appropriate the community in order to generate referrals for programmes / activities / services as required.

Design and deliver an effective programme of support using specialist agencies as applicable. This should be based on an initial assessment of the service users’ needs and abilities. The progressions outcomes delivered should be recorded, monitored, reviewed and updated regularly and in line with contract requirements.

Maintain contact on a regular basis with service users in accordance with the requirements of the service. This includes maintaining a professional relationship and being a good role model to service users.

Risk assess and take the necessary actions in respect of any activities / engagement with service users including personal safety.

Actively engage with service users in decisions that affect them, informing them of their procedural and representational rights, ensuring they have input in shaping the nature of services delivered to them through involvement activities ranging from providing information, requesting feedback, consulting, to facilitating participation by the service users.

As you might expect, a DBS check will be required for this role and you’ll need to have a full driving licence, as well as your own vehicle.

What’s next

The full time role (35 hours per week, plus five hours paid lunch) is based on the Isle of Wight, with an annual salary of £23,011.

Find out more about the role by looking through the full job description as well as looking at the full personal specification.

If you feel this role would suit you what are you waiting for? Make your application online today.

