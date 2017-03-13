St David’s Day celebrated by Male Voice Choir at the Donkey Sanctuary

Robert shares this latest news from Newchurch Male Voice Choir. Ed

As well as entertaining the public, the Newchurch Male Voice Choir had the pleasure of entertaining the donkeys in the barns at The Donkey Sanctuary with a concert to celebrate St David’s Day.

In keeping with the Welsh celebrations at the Sanctuary, the Choir included three traditional Welsh tunes, Gwahoddiad, Rachie, and Ar Hyd Y Nos (All through the Night).

The choir’s true Welsh member, Bill Yarranton, gave a recital of Welsh songs and Cate Clark, the choirs accompanist also entertained with a selection of tunes on the piano, including a melody of Welsh tunes and, in keeping with the donkeys, Russ Conway’s ‘Sidesaddle’

This was the first concert of the choir’s 50th anniversary year, and a first at the Sanctuary. A small audience of visitors were in attendance and there was some extra ‘voices’ coming from the donkeys.

Image: © Graham Reading Photography