The real reason for Cllr Ian Stephens ‘stepping down’ from the Isle of Wight council Executive has been revealed.

Summary of allegations

Cllr Stephens’ resignation email (which OnTheWight has seen) carried a number of staggering accusations:

His portfolio was changed by the leader, without discussion

Council officers feel they can get Executive members changed

Officers are not implementing the policies of the Administration

He accuses the Leader and CEO (CX) of undermining his position

Discussions about Devolution were more between the Leader and CX than Indie members

Cllr Bacon refutes the allegations.

Official version gave no explanation

Earlier today (Wednesday), the Isle of Wight council issued a press release stating that Cllr Stephens had “stepped down from the Isle of Wight Council’s Executive Committee” and was to be replaced by Cllr Gordon Kendall.

No explanation was given by the leader of the council, Jonathan Bacon, as to why Cllr Stephens had stepped down.

Critical of council leader and officers

However, OnTheWight has seen the resignation email sent by Cllr Stephens on 19th December 2016 to Cllr Bacon, which makes very clear his frustration with the leadership of the administration and senior officers.

In the email to the leader of the council, Cllr Stephens said,

“Your action of moving me from an Executive role, without discussion, allowed IWC officers to feel that “THEY can cause a change in portfolio representation”….after the way they have continued to operate without initiating what we had agreed 12 months ago at informal Executive was very disrespectful. “The rationale given by yourself from behind the decision indicated that you listened to others without talking to me…officers should implement the policies of an Administration. “At this time it is not the case.”

Lack of dialogue over devolution

Cllr Stephens goes on to express his concern that the Island Independents have become “disjointed”.

Adding,

“The Devolution activity did the IWC no favours … hardly any dialogue with the Group but sadly there was more discussion between you and the CX, than you and the Independents.”

Duplicitous actions?

Cllr Stephens talks about being undermined by “the involvement of the CX” and Cllr Bacon, mentions “a fellow Member vying” for his Executive post.

“I took time to visit you expressing my concerns and views. From that meeting I had thought I was going to receive your support. “I pointedly named instances and fellow Members who were indisciplined (sic) by unilaterally negotiating with others…stakeholders, developers, officers, etc …. also undermining me was the involvement of the CX and yourself without any dialogue with me, again on matters which were within my brief.”

He finished by offering his resignation and saying,

“I’m sure that the Group will remain solid no matter what my decision, and there will be no shortage of candidates for my post.”

Second reshuffle in a matter of weeks

Last month, when Cllr Jordan resigned from his position on the Executive in charge of Contract Management (PFI and Waste) and Car Parking, the portfolio was passed to Cllr Stephens.

It appears – according to the resignation email – that this decision had been made without any discussion with Cllr Stephens, whose former portfolio – Regeneration, Economic Sustainability and Development – was then passed to Whippingham councillor, Julia Baker Smith.

Cllr Stephens previously leader

Cllr Stephens had been leader of the Isle of Wight council from May 2013 until January 2015, when he stood down as leader. He announced the next day he was to stand as an Independent prospective parliamentary candidate.

Response from the Leader

OnTheWight wrote to Cllr Bacon posing a series of questions. He responded this morning, not answering our specific questions but providing this statement,