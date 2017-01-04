The real reason for Cllr Ian Stephens ‘stepping down’ from the Isle of Wight council Executive has been revealed.
Summary of allegations
Cllr Stephens’ resignation email (which OnTheWight has seen) carried a number of staggering accusations:
- His portfolio was changed by the leader, without discussion
- Council officers feel they can get Executive members changed
- Officers are not implementing the policies of the Administration
- He accuses the Leader and CEO (CX) of undermining his position
- Discussions about Devolution were more between the Leader and CX than Indie members
Cllr Bacon refutes the allegations.
Official version gave no explanation
Earlier today (Wednesday), the Isle of Wight council issued a press release stating that Cllr Stephens had “stepped down from the Isle of Wight Council’s Executive Committee” and was to be replaced by Cllr Gordon Kendall.
No explanation was given by the leader of the council, Jonathan Bacon, as to why Cllr Stephens had stepped down.
Critical of council leader and officers
However, OnTheWight has seen the resignation email sent by Cllr Stephens on 19th December 2016 to Cllr Bacon, which makes very clear his frustration with the leadership of the administration and senior officers.
In the email to the leader of the council, Cllr Stephens said,
“Your action of moving me from an Executive role, without discussion, allowed IWC officers to feel that “THEY can cause a change in portfolio representation”….after the way they have continued to operate without initiating what we had agreed 12 months ago at informal Executive was very disrespectful.
“The rationale given by yourself from behind the decision indicated that you listened to others without talking to me…officers should implement the policies of an Administration.
“At this time it is not the case.”
Lack of dialogue over devolution
Cllr Stephens goes on to express his concern that the Island Independents have become “disjointed”.
Adding,
“The Devolution activity did the IWC no favours … hardly any dialogue with the Group but sadly there was more discussion between you and the CX, than you and the Independents.”
Duplicitous actions?
Cllr Stephens talks about being undermined by “the involvement of the CX” and Cllr Bacon, mentions “a fellow Member vying” for his Executive post.
“I took time to visit you expressing my concerns and views. From that meeting I had thought I was going to receive your support.
“I pointedly named instances and fellow Members who were indisciplined (sic) by unilaterally negotiating with others…stakeholders, developers, officers, etc …. also undermining me was the involvement of the CX and yourself without any dialogue with me, again on matters which were within my brief.”
He finished by offering his resignation and saying,
“I’m sure that the Group will remain solid no matter what my decision, and there will be no shortage of candidates for my post.”
Second reshuffle in a matter of weeks
Last month, when Cllr Jordan resigned from his position on the Executive in charge of Contract Management (PFI and Waste) and Car Parking, the portfolio was passed to Cllr Stephens.
It appears – according to the resignation email – that this decision had been made without any discussion with Cllr Stephens, whose former portfolio – Regeneration, Economic Sustainability and Development – was then passed to Whippingham councillor, Julia Baker Smith.
Cllr Stephens previously leader
Cllr Stephens had been leader of the Isle of Wight council from May 2013 until January 2015, when he stood down as leader. He announced the next day he was to stand as an Independent prospective parliamentary candidate.
Response from the Leader
OnTheWight wrote to Cllr Bacon posing a series of questions. He responded this morning, not answering our specific questions but providing this statement,
“I do not agree with the assertions made by Ian in his resignation letter that I or others have acted inappropriately.
“Trying to run the Administration has been an incredibly frustrating process for all Executive members and has been so since four members of the Independent Group left the group in September 2014.
“They became de facto Conservative supporters and that combination, together with UKIP, forming the majority of members in Full Council, decided to take the stance of wrecking and opposing rather than trying to address the problems the Isle of Wight faces.
“This is starkly illustrated by the fact that the Conservatives have failed to take control of the Council despite having the opportunity and ability to do so.
“Maybe Ian has experienced that situation more than others having been very much at the sharp end throughout this Administration. I think this is what is at the root of his frustration.”
Wednesday, 4th January, 2017 9:18pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eSt
Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story
.
Ken
4.Jan.2017 10:03pm
I’m not surprised about this, and also the council leader and CEO are friendly with the ferry company CEO’s, and block anything to do with a fixed link. But they are being looked at by the government ombudsman on this matter, as they are meant to represent islanders, and not their own personal views on things! Over xmas the ferries were cancelled due to the fog, so no quick response doctors could get over from the mainland to cover the 111 doctor car service, which resulted in someone dying due to not being treated quickly! That reason alone is enough for a fixed link, and its disgusting that the council leaders resist a fixed link, or even looking into it because they are protecting the ferries, which are killing the island, and islanders!
Carl Feeney
4.Jan.2017 10:13pm
Surprise surprise. Jonathan Bacon does not not want an IOW fixed link…. Ian Stephens has been certainly supportive of the Fixed Link Study and welcoming of Fixed Link discussion, so has been removed from the executive.
Roll in Gordon Kendall who also is against the idea of a Fixed Link.
The 17,900 word ICC IOW Regeneration report commissioned by Jonathan Bacon has 44 words dismissing the Fixed Link with no evidence to back up those 44 words at all !
Can anyone see a pattern developing here?
The Leader of the Council is trying to block the increasing support for a Fixed Link.
From the solentfreedomtunnel.co.uk website
Verified receiving the emails but have so far refused to answer YES or No to the study: Richard Hollis –Parkhust (01/06), Daryll Pitcher – Wootton Bridge (15/06), Gordon Kendall – Brading, St Helens and Bembridge (12/10), David Stewart – Chale, Niton and Whitwell…. 4 Councillors
Simon Perry
4.Jan.2017 10:29pm
We know that for many, all roads lead to a fixed link (pun intended).
The contents of this email appears to be about something far larger than just the fixed link.
Carl, we’ve spoken about this is person, please stop trying to hijack disassociated articles, to drag the comments into being about the Fixed link.
Tim
4.Jan.2017 11:38pm
Carl and Ken are both quite correct to mention the fixed link and Jonathan Bacon’s personal opposition to it. Time and events may well prove that this is in some way connected to this matter.
I can quite understand that those who are relatively new to the island may not yet appreciate the all too pervasive influence of the ferry companies that relates to so many of your news items, but please this is a very serious issue and well worthy of the fullest discussion.
Sally Perry
5.Jan.2017 8:40am
Patronising those who have provided you with this platform for a number of years to share your views on a variety of subjects.
Yeah, that’s the way to do it.
*sigh*
Colin
5.Jan.2017 8:55am
I couldn’t agree more Sally. Those who have a fixation with a fixed link do nothing for their cause by trying to associate it with every subject under the sun. For me as a reader,it is tiresome. Perhaps you could have a pinned permanent article for those wanting to discuss a fixed link and ensure that your filters divert anything with the words fixed and link into it.
Tim
5.Jan.2017 10:57am
Censorship certainly isn’t the way to do it!
No 7
4.Jan.2017 11:42pm
I said earlier i smelt a rat .There wont be much left off the indie group before the elections. The group is self imploding is this the end of bacon and the indies or will they be saved
James
5.Jan.2017 1:00am
YAWN!
Why do Carl and his band of followers always attempt to hijack everything into being a Fixed Link issue. It’s getting absurd, the island does go on without one you know! We can have other news and issues…
mat
5.Jan.2017 5:14am
Who was the fellow member vying for Cllr Stephens’s Executive post and why?
Geoff Lumley
5.Jan.2017 9:04am
Almost certainly Julia Baker-Smith
doughnut
5.Jan.2017 7:05am
Public life is governed by the Nolan Principles set by the government standards committee. They are: Selflessness; Integrity; Objectivity; Accountability; Openness; Honesty; and Leadership. If Cllr Bacon is not following those principles to the extent where another Councillor has resigned from the Executive Committee due to his concerns then we should all be concerned by this issue, no matter what subject it leads to.
wightlad
5.Jan.2017 7:55am
What is it with this Independent administration putting out official press releases to spin their reshuffles? This is the second one putting a very positive gloss on bad news in the space of a month.
Surely the biggest problem with the Indies is they have no overriding political philosophy that binds them together, so when Cllr Stephens talks of the “policies of the administration” he is talking about what a ragbag of individuals (with vastly different views) may have temporarily reached an agreement on in order to seize power.
Give me a Tory, Labour or Lib Dem council any day over this. At least you know what you get, and some sense of cohesiveness and direction.
tr
5.Jan.2017 9:49am
Indeed do Wightlad.
your definition of the Indies is that they have no overriding political philosophy that binds them together is the definition of the problem.
most of them come from the Lib Dem stable, but they think that by defining themselves as Independent that we will view them as ‘free thinkers’. Well, that is exactly what they are, with each having their own view, so they will never have an overriding political philosophy to bind them together. the idea that you can have an Independent Group is farcical, oxymoron in fact, and they behave more like a heard of cats than a group. They’ve spent their time in office blaming all and sundry for the challenges they face, now the elections are nearing they are, to mix my metaphors, scrapping like rats in a sack, but hey, ho, you get what you vote for…..
Luisa Hillard
5.Jan.2017 10:06pm
I think you need to be a bit more discerning about your political choices if you don’t see a distinction between different political groups when it comes to such things as: austerity – that umbrella term used to justify shafting the poor whilst giving tax breaks and bonuses to the rich.
Colin
5.Jan.2017 9:11am
It all sounds like the intrigue of normal politics; an unfunny minor version of Yes Minister.
I always thought Cllr Stephens was a decent sort; they don’t always survive long in the political jungle.
As the Island has shown over the years, little groups of councillors will band together at any particular time and equally disband at any particular time.
As for the council officers; you have to feel some sympathy as their ever changing masters (I use the term loosely) come, go and change their minds often with little understanding of how the system works.
Still, it gives Ms Hofton material with which to amuse herself.
Marion
5.Jan.2017 10:11am
I have always found Cllr Stephen’s to be a quiet but honest man doing what he believes in for the good of the Island and its people. Whether you like his ethos or his political stance you can never accuse him of not doing what he believes in for the Island.
He has had years of experience in working in Local Government and it must be said that some of the younger members of the Executive, both present and former, could learn a lot from this gentleman as could Council officers.
I am surprised how Jonathan Bacon, a man I always held in high regard, has acted towards Cllr Stephens if what we read is correct. I await to see the reply from the Leader.
Can we also get back onto topic with this item, it has been hijacked once again and it is unfair on both those that run the site and those that contribute. A very good site and commenting board is being spoilt by a few.
Dalek
5.Jan.2017 10:23am
Local politicians stab each other in the back shock!
mat
5.Jan.2017 11:23am
JB, You cannot run the IW Council without Richard Priest and John Gilbey just to start with is that your excuse?
Vanessa Churchman
5.Jan.2017 11:47am
Boards of companies, boards of school governors are all “independent”. However they form committees with a set objective, whether it be to make money or watch over education. It appears that too often some of the Indies on the Island assume that only their personal opinion matters and have lost sight of the fact that teamwork is of the essence. However Cllr Ian Stephens does not fall into that category. Having worked long and hard with him prior to the election of the last Council in 2013 I can only stress his honesty, his forward-thinking and commitment to the Island. Some Independents have too often ignored their collective responsibility and have not operated as a team in order to achieve results.
tr
5.Jan.2017 12:30pm
Really Vanessa?
the man is full of good intention but short on substance and ability. a classic example of the Peter Principle.
Luisa Hillard
5.Jan.2017 10:12pm
tr, in my experience of working with Ian he has both substance and ability. What he perhaps lacks is the ability to demonstrate this when public speaking as I know he tends to go off on tangents etc. However, I have always found him useful to bounce ideas off and we share a vision for sustainability-driven regeneration on the Island.
tyke
5.Jan.2017 6:57pm
Out of the blue, like a frantic pantomime dame, up pops Vanessa Churchman. Not looking to resurrect your political career Ness, are we?
If you were, I assume you would be standing again as an Independent? Or have you too lost faith in that rabble and are reverting to your Tory instincts? Do tell…..
Geoff Lumley
5.Jan.2017 7:08pm
Word is she will be standing in her old Havenstreet, Ashey and Haylands ward……as a Tory
tyke
5.Jan.2017 7:11pm
Geoff Lumley is, as so often, bang on the money.
mat
5.Jan.2017 7:27pm
Would be interesting how the different political parties in government over the years have given in funding to the Island?
wightlad
5.Jan.2017 7:43pm
Are you sure Tyke? Surely she would have no credibility as a Tory candidate having spent so many years trashing party politics.
Are the Tories that desperate? Next they’ll be putting up her sidekick Bishop. Her disqualification from public office must be over by now.
Drone
5.Jan.2017 1:58pm
Perhaps there’ll be a vote of no confidence in councillor Bacon.
Julia Baker-Smith for leader?
Geoff Lumley
5.Jan.2017 4:26pm
Still waiting for the promised one from Chris Whitehouse last September
yjc
5.Jan.2017 2:14pm
Having witnessed Ian Stephens at the Hustings I must say I thought it was nice to hear an Island born person so passionate about the island. He cares and came across as totally honest.
If he felt strongly enough to resign his post he had good reason and I admire him even more for that.
For the first time in my life I (sadly) totally despair of our IW Council.
Rod Manley
5.Jan.2017 3:35pm
With only 4 months to go it is clear that the timing of resignations is part of the process for the election of a new administration. Naturally, Ian Stephens wasn’t a bad sort. The wise old man has had to endure many things since he stood down as leader. He did some good things, particularly for the Isle of Wight and its economy. Limited as they might be. But with all honesty and integrity, a quality others should learn from.
To imply that the Independents are problematic because of lack of philosophy goes against the grain somewhat. People have shown their contempt for the Westminster set of parties and their cartel. A truly “independent” role is being assuned outside of the status quo amongst workers and other sections fed up with the “left/right” divide. It is wrong to say that politics cannot be done unless you are a mainstream party. Also there can be aims and objectives. Disingenuous parties, like UKIP, are falsely trying to fit in as “anti-establishment”.
With the budget approaching and the May elections coming, artificially creating a lame duck administration begs the question as to whether the task of a balanced budget will solely fall into the hands of the officers and Metcalfe.
Equally, with so many Indies stepping aside, who will be able to step in?
The Greens, led by Vix Lowthian will no doubt see an opportunity. Labour may even increase their quota. The Conservatives have not been effective in opposition or achieved anything during and since they were in office here.
Surely the Independents and the public would be better served if candidates came up front early with their intentions as to whether they wish to continue or not. People would then know where they stand and also there would be time to work out manifestoes.
nbelfitt
5.Jan.2017 4:49pm
What about the Liberal Democrats? They could offer an alternative.
Marion
5.Jan.2017 5:13pm
You surely are joking.
nbelfitt
5.Jan.2017 5:24pm
Nope. We have reformed and speak for a lot islanders who are just fed up of the egos in the council. Who want real people with a fresh ideas and who are going to work hard.
Plus we speak to support the real loses of this council which are the young people. The ones always thrown to the side.
I believe the Lib Dems can and will do well to compete against the other parties.
Paleo
5.Jan.2017 7:54pm
Your lot are already running the council, albeit under a nom de Guerre….
Geoff Lumley
5.Jan.2017 9:10pm
Let’s not forget that the LibDems ran County Hall for 24 years prior to 2005.
nbelfitt
5.Jan.2017 11:59pm
@Paleo, they don’t follow lib dem policy or to very liberal things, so no they don’t. Some of them maybe were lib dems but they left the party and don’t support what we support anymore.
So there not.
@Geoff Lumley They did and things may have not been perfect before, but their not as bad as things are now.
Geoff Lumley
6.Jan.2017 1:38pm
@nbelfitt. Some of us have long memories. They weren’t as bad, but then national funding wasn’t as stretched.
Rod Manley
5.Jan.2017 4:25pm
·Island status to upgrade from present NUTS criteria to improve funding.
·Withdrawl from the Solent Enterprise Partnership in favour of an Isle of Wight economic area,
·Improve island to mainland connectivity through cheaper ferry fares, better service timetables and local control over the routes with an eventual council ferry service.
·Progress to be made towards a fixed link.
·An agreement with Red Funnel over East Cowes.
·Further investment in Composites.
·The establishment of a Council controlled Isle of Wight Bank.
·A fully funded island NHS with an integrated Care Service.
·An end to privatisation of Health Services and fragmentation and an end to outsourcing to protect St Mary’s Hospital.
·The return of the island education system under LEA control.
·An island railway service with Island Line firmly in the franchise.
·A re-regulated bus service.
·A Council House building programme.
·The re-establishment of the undercliff road in Ventnor.
Rod Manley
5.Jan.2017 4:26pm
A set of manifesto proposals
Suona
5.Jan.2017 7:37pm
Those are not proposals,they are pipe dreams.
I sometimes think you guys who are so keen to trash Bacon et al must be living in some kind of parallel universe.
Rod Manley
6.Jan.2017 9:34am
Of course,Suona, they are all pipedreams. The NHS is a pipedream, education, the welfare state, a national railway system they are all pipedreams, accept it for the rest of your life.We know our place!
Luisa Hillard
5.Jan.2017 9:51pm
Rod, I fear that very few of those proposals are possible as they rely on government policy, which is outside the realm of the Council.
Might have been possible under Devolution but we all saw how that went.
I had thought that an agreement with Red Funnel had been reached at one point (and after many hours of meetings and designs) but it would seem that the Board and shareholders had a firm view on how things should happen.
I did do some preliminary work on a Council-backed bank. Unfortunately the IW Credit Union got into trouble.
mat
5.Jan.2017 10:01pm
Luisa, has East Cowes now lostthe funding for regeneration?
mat
5.Jan.2017 10:03pm
correction: lost the funding
Luisa Hillard
6.Jan.2017 10:40am
What funding? We got the money for a new floating bridge. The other half should have been for public realm improvements (trees, benches, pedestrianisation and resurfacing of pavements in high quality materials) but Red Funnel believed that it was to pay for their proposed highway changes. In my opinion that is not regeneration at all and costs that would usually be paid for by the developer.
I am not aware of any other money/grants for regeneration that might have been ‘lost’.
mat
6.Jan.2017 10:44am
Was it £3.7m for project?
mat
6.Jan.2017 10:46am
Solent Gateway?
Marion
6.Jan.2017 11:02am
Shame you are not in my part of the Island Luisa. A large development took place and no clause was put in to ensure the developer, who had dug up part of the highway, should put any highway issues right. The road has been left in a dreadful state and our local councillor is useless. BTW he is an Independent.
Luisa Hillard
6.Jan.2017 6:15pm
Mat, the funding I described was for the Solent Gateway. It was half for floating bridge and half for highway improvements.
Luisa Hillard
6.Jan.2017 6:27pm
Marion, I’m fairly certain that the Council, as the Highway Authority, should be able to enforce repair of the highway. I know that the Island Roads contract states that any damage through utility companies digging holes must be repaired to a high standard. I would assume that they extends to all.
If the developer had permission to dig up the highway then they must also be expected to put it right. If they dug it up without permission then I believe that there is still a legal responsibility to repair to a high standard.
Try reporting to Island Roads and see what they say. Your District Steward must surely be aware and perhaps discussions have taken place to ensure that repairs are undertaken once building has finished…?
The Planning Department may also be able to enforce conditions and repairs.
Without further information it is difficult to give specific and accurate advice. I cannot know if the planning application contained contributions towards the highway, for example, S278.
With regard to your councillor being ‘Independent’ – it’s not something that guarantees quality or ability. Just as the standard of those in any Party/Group varies greatly. Some are better than others and we tend to have different strengths too.
mat
6.Jan.2017 6:42pm
Luisa, so only half of it then.Is the rest of the funding waiting on the Red Funnel plan going through?
Luisa Hillard
6.Jan.2017 7:09pm
Mat, the extra funding was for Red Funnel’s benefit, not for regeneration. In my opinion. I believe that part may have to be reapplied for as it was time dependent to fit with the financial year. Or else Red Funnel can pay for their own highway changes.
I would like to see a new bid for real regeneration of the town centre, as we were originally shown in presentations, and as was originally intended, but the SLEP tends to spend its money on infrastructure and job-creation projects, so we may not be eligible.
mat
6.Jan.2017 8:11pm
Luisa,So if what you believe, part of the original funding could be lost.You have said, what the SLEP tends to spend its money on.
Thankyou, for your replies.
wightlad
5.Jan.2017 7:40pm
Having re-read the extracts from Cllr Stephens’ email there is another odd aspect to all this. He seems to be upset officers did not implement decisions made at informal executive.
Yet informal executive is just that: ‘informal’. It is not the place where formal decisions are taken and an officer would be failing in his duties if he took it upon himself to implement such informal resolutions.
Indeed it is worrying that a former leader of the Indies (and the council) – and until now a leading member of their group – thinks officers should be implementing decisions in this way. It is to the credit of officers that they apparently stood firm.
Another revealing glimpse behind the façade that is the Indies’ commitment to open and transparent government.
Luisa Hillard
5.Jan.2017 10:02pm
Wightlad, clearly you do not understand the process.
The Executive tell officers what projects to progress (policies to develop) etc. They then put together a paper with the various options etc and this paper then goes to the Executive Committee for official vote to enact.
For example, when we were approached with an opportunity to invest in a solar farm at 7% interest plus a community project fund of about £2 million, I discussed this with my fellow Executives to get their support to go away, have the meetings, get together the facts, get a paper written and bring it to the Executive Committee for a formal decision based on clear facts/research.
If only you knew how many projects we had tried to bring forward which didn’t even make it to the Executive Committee. Many ideas don’t get beyond the embryonic stage, or get stalled because of lack of staff resources – hence the occasional need for consultants.
wightlad
6.Jan.2017 8:59am
Ok Luisa, I get that. And it makes sense. The Executive give direction / guidance to the officers, through the informal executive.
But one further aspect troubles me. The Framework for Change, on which you and other Indies were elected, stated that you will “make decisions transparently and openly at every stage and level of the
political process, enabling people to see how decisions are made and the
evidence on which they are based”.
On the basis of your commitment to make decisions transparently and openly at EVERY stage and level of the process, will the Independent administration publish full minutes and notes all all informal executive meetings which have taken place since May 2013?
Luisa Hillard
6.Jan.2017 7:22pm
You don’t appear to understand the meaning of ‘informal’, which means that no minutes are taken.
Beyond that I don’t feel that I should have to explain the wide-ranging and obvious issues regarding commercial sensitivity and data protection laws.
Obviously it’s not enough that you get access to the papers with all of the evidence on which to base a decision. Or that you get to see the decision made and a discussion of that evidence. Or that the papers go to the Scrutiny Committee first, so that the recommendations and evidence can be scrutinised. Or that the Chair of Scrutiny attends the Executive Committee and comments. Or that they then have the power to call-in the decision if they think it was wrong.
It wasn’t that long ago that the Conservatives made most of their decisions behind closed doors with no discussion at all.
wightlad
6.Jan.2017 9:07pm
Luisa, thanks again for the explanation.
Are you saying that officers and members meet to discuss the future policy direction of the local authority and no minutes are taken? No notes are taken at all?
So how do officers know what to do? Do they just hope they can remember what members asked of them. Surely they must take notes, of which there are a record…
I appreciate commercial sensitivity and data protection laws, but I’m not sure that such provisions would apply fully to all such discussions.
Talking of open and transparent government, why does Full Council vote one way on the Combined Authority and then the Executive stick two fingers at them and vote the other? Surely Full Council’s sovereignty should be respected?
And didn’t the Framework for Change talk of establishing a committee system model of governance, as opposed to the Executive (which is the Conservatives’ Cabinet by another name)?
Luisa Hillard
6.Jan.2017 9:39pm
Wightlad, yes the Independents did indeed propose a committee system. As I recall it was blocked by the Conservatives who preferred the current Cabinet/Executive model because they refused to be part of the policy-making procedure with us.
Take the energy company news that has been released today. I started work on that about two and a half years ago. We went out and spoke to various potential partners, looked at models used by other authorities etc. It would not have been possible to make that known at the time because companies get twitchy about others knowing their plans.
Clearly Full Council does not have ‘sovereignty’ or else their ‘recommendation’ would not have required a formal ‘decision’ by the Executive. Do you really think that the Chief Executive and legal officers would support an unconstitutional decision? It is their role to make sure that everything is lawful.
Very few decisions are made by Full Council beyond the yearly Budget. The Executive sets policy.
adrian whittaker
5.Jan.2017 11:03pm
I did not think this was a post on who was standing in May .
Mariner58
6.Jan.2017 1:00am
What a facile and stupid attempt to subvert a serious debate! Every few months a future ‘fixed link’ intrudes into an important issue.
Mr Feeney et al frequently raise it as if it’s simple intransigence that opposes it. If they wish it to be seriously considered then PLEASE present a properly and realistically researched, fully coasted and financed proposal, including mainland road links, instead of the usual vague ‘it’s inevitable’ rhetoric.
If Mr Bacon is opposed to it, as suggested, that doesn’t make him, and he certainly isn’t, a friend to the ferry companies but this is an issue about him and the executive by-passing proper, proven, due process and governing by dictate, even overriding a full council vote, because they’re seriously out of their depth and in their desperate floundering, perhaps death-throws, pulling the IW into the abyss.
steve stubbings
6.Jan.2017 7:46am
@Mariner58…”but this is an issue about him and the executive by-passing proper, proven, due process and governing by dictate, even overriding a full council vote, because they’re seriously out of their depth”
No it isn’t. It’s about somebody resigning from the executive committee.
btw, you may care to read the constitution of the the IWC. You’ll discover that your assertion is wrong.
Mariner58
6.Jan.2017 8:13am
We’ve had this discussion before.
I have read the constitution, your much vaunted Clause 6 is expressly for matters not covered elsewhere in the constitution but the very first, opening clause, expressly states that a full council vote is paramount irrespective of the subject, perhaps you Mr. Stabbings should study the full document properly and not cherry pick the bits that suit you!
tyke
6.Jan.2017 10:45am
You can slice it any way you like but the fact is a senior figure in the Indy administration believed officers should have acted on a decision taken at informal cabinet. That is not the way it works and nor should it. Cllr Stubbings can spin, shimmy and squirm as much as he likes but it is fundamentally undemocratic and against the principles upon which the Indies were elected. Not that we should be surprised by that.
Vanessa Churchman
6.Jan.2017 11:56am
It always amazes me that the comments posted on this site can be so vitriolic, mostly hidden by pseudonyms. Very few of us, Luisa, Geoff, Steve and a few others, including myself, print our real names. I seriously wonder whether if these shadowy people actually met some of us in the street they would be quite so rude. A further point – if some of you feel so strongly about the Councillors on the Island why don’t you become a candidate for the election in May? We live in a beautiful world but it is inhabited by imperfect people and thus it will always be.
steve stubbings
6.Jan.2017 12:08pm
@Tyke
I wish I could spin, shimmy and squirm. I’m really suffering with back problems at the moment.
Apart from that I absolutely echo what Vanessa says below. If you don’t like what’s being done, get elected and change it!
The first problem for some people would be that you have to use your own name.
tyke
6.Jan.2017 12:31pm
Sorry to hear you have problems with your backbone, Steve. Luckily for you it hasn’t hindered your ability and determination to evade the issue under discussion though. Good work.
Geoff Lumley
6.Jan.2017 1:42pm
well said Vanessa.
steve stubbings
6.Jan.2017 12:35pm
To avoid any misunderstanding which appears implicit in your post of 10.45, I absolutely agree that officers should act on decisions taken at full council or formal executive committee meetings.
Luisa Hillard
6.Jan.2017 6:47pm
Tyke, Wightlad had the same misunderstanding as you, regarding the policy-making process. To save you trawling through the posts I shall explain again here:
The Executive, at informal meetings, discusses new opportunities, progress of projects and strategy. The Executive members then go for their regular meetings with officers and tell them to progress projects to the point where a paper to the Executive Committee can be written, the councillor(s) and officers having had meetings with relevant bodies/business and done enough research to collect facts which can be presented with a recommendation for decision.
The Executive (with officers) investigate many opportunities and projects, with those most viable making it to the Committee.
For example, when we heard about a community solar farm on the Island I mentioned it at informal Exec and got the ‘in principle’ support of those members. I then went away and discussed with officers who set up meetings with the solar farm company where we went through the figures. Then investigations were done into the finances etc. Every week I would give an update at Informal Executive and when it looked certain to be a goer it was added to the Forward Plan. Then officers wrote a draft paper which I read and approved. I then presented it at the Executive Committee for my colleagues to discuss and make a formal decision.
So the request to officers was to do the preliminary work required to enable the presentation of a paper to the Executive for decision.
How can you have a formal decision to proceed with no information to go on?
Sadly due to repeated government cuts and the subsequent staff redundancies there is a lack of capacity within the Council to carry out all of the work needed to bring new projects forward. Or sometimes even progress existing ones. It is very frustrating for everyone.
tr
7.Jan.2017 12:21pm
I would really, really, really love to see an informative post that did not blame government cuts for a failure to progress.
With unlimited money everyone would find decision making easy, but then, we’d all live in la la land wouldn’t we.
So, budgets are a fact of life, at home, in the workplace, in local government. Please can we hear more of what CAN and HAS been achieved, and less of the blaming…
Thankyou.
No 7
7.Jan.2017 1:18pm
This problem in my opinion is not new every new administration in the last 15 to 20 years have said there is not enough funding ,For a start previous lib dem island first group sold off island assets that the council could have made money on .Then several large council tax hikes .
Then the torys sold of more assets Ryde theater still abandoned .The list goes on
We used to have a direct work force then mountjoy now island roads .The way out of this is long term investment to generate capital .Stop the huge consultants fees .
The other problem is Stephens smart and co caused the start of this down fall as lib dems then the island first now the island independents we have been conned .
The island council should have been run as a bushiness not a Micky mouse state
tyke
6.Jan.2017 12:03pm
Vitriolic? Really?
I think Simon and Sally would quite rightly jump on comments deemed unfair or excessive.
tyke
6.Jan.2017 12:52pm
Glad to hear it, Steve. It is important senior figures do come out and unequivocally distance themselves from Cllr Stephens’ remarks which clearly failed to grasp due process never mind democratic values. Thank you for doing so.
I would have said my original point was explicit rather than implicit however, if I were given to spliting hairs.
steve stubbings
6.Jan.2017 12:54pm
:-)