Swimmers dived into the 18th Isle of Wight Masters International Swim Meet

Bob Cooper shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight Marlins. Ed

The 18th IOW Masters International Swim Meet took place on Saturday 11th February at Medina Pool.

Swimmers from the Island’s four clubs, Marlins, West Wight, Seaclose and Ryde took part with Jenny Ball (Ryde) winning her six events in the 75-80 age group and Lindsey Shenton (Marlins) winning her six events in the 55-60 age group.

Best overall

The overall best male was Steve Gibbs from Eastliegh, who swam in 13 events in the 41-45 age group, winning them all and taking the Charles Amber Memorial Trophy and a Paul Critchley hand-crafted sculpture.

The overall best female was Judith Charman from Ruislip & Northwood, who also entered 13 events in the 46-50 age group, winning a Paul Critchley hand-crafted sculpture. The winners of The Heights Memorial Trophy for the best club were Bracknell & Wokingham.

There were 19 individual swimmers from the Island Clubs with West Wight coming third in the Best Team competition.

Most credible swim

The most credible swim was by Jo Cooper in the 66-70 age group who swam the 800 metres freestyle in 20.58.93. This was her first ever race.

Jo said,

“I helped at the Marlins Pier to Pier race last year and decided ‘I want to do that’, so I started training for it this year and this is the first challenge taken.”

Many made a weekend of it

Bob Cooper, Referee and Chair of the Marlins said,

“It was good to see the same number of swimmers this year as last, and I thank those from the mainland clubs who come over to the Island. I know several of them make a weekend of it which is good for the Island. “I must thank the Pool staff at Medina for their help and for all the team of Marlin helpers who make it possible to run this event and our Pier to Pier race which is on Saturday 12th August, starting at Sandown Pier at 2.30pm.”

Image: © Jo Cooper receiving her Gold Medal from meet referee Bob Cooper