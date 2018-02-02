More news from the Hidden Heroes team. Ed
Due to popular demand the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes Travelling Museum is returning to the Isle of Wight over the February half term holiday (12th-16th).
Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes shines a light on those who have achieved innovative, fascinating, life-changing or awe-inspiring things whilst on the Island.
If you missed the Travelling Museum when it toured in October, don’t despair, between Monday 12th and Friday 16th February, the Travelling Museum will be wending its way across the Isle of Wight and spending the day in at least five new locations.
Uncovering remarkable stories
The first of its kind in the UK, the Travelling Museum isn’t a dusty old bus with boring objects – get ready for actors playing the part of enthusiastic and funny museum owners, as they encourage you to uncover remarkable stories of kings, inventors, speed freaks and artists, spanning the dinosaur age to the Facebook era, discovering the people who helped make our Island great and some who even helped shape the world.
Visits are anticipated in Newport, Godshill, Cowes, Ryde and Carisbrooke Castle.
Check the IW Hidden Heroes events see the Website for exact times and locations nearer the time.
Exhibitions galore
There are also a number of exhibitions dedicated to IW Hidden Heroes coming up over the next few weeks.
- Head to Quay Arts on Saturday 10th February, between 2-4pm, for the exciting launch of the major six week IW Hidden Heroes exhibition. Featuring many previously unseen artefacts, such as the newly restored first production electric city car, this exciting exhibition also includes great pieces of original artworks created for the exhibition by artists.
- In East Cowes you can find out more about the ‘fastest woman on the water’, IW Hidden Hero Joe Carstairs, the openly gay 1920’s powerboat race at the Classic Boat Museum Gallery from 10th February. The exhibition, which also features many other maritime Hidden Heroes, runs until the end of September.
- Carisbrooke Castle Museum has dedicated an entire room with new cabinets to the IW Hidden Heroes project and will be telling the story of many remarkable people through their fascinating collection of objects. The exhibition starts 10th February.
- Dimbola Museum and Galleries has a permanent exhibition on the life of IW Hidden Hero, Julia Margaret Cameron. See Website for specific events.
- The Museum of Island History has also dedicated an entire room the IW Hidden Heroes, with captivating stories about inspiring people who have had an impact on Isle of Wight life. Exhibition runs until the end of June.
There are also events at Newport Roman Villa and Dinosaur Isle over half term.
For more detail about these and other IW Hidden Heroes events see the Website.
