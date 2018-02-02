More news from the Hidden Heroes team. Ed

Due to popular demand the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes Travelling Museum is returning to the Isle of Wight over the February half term holiday (12th-16th).

Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes shines a light on those who have achieved innovative, fascinating, life-changing or awe-inspiring things whilst on the Island.

If you missed the Travelling Museum when it toured in October, don’t despair, between Monday 12th and Friday 16th February, the Travelling Museum will be wending its way across the Isle of Wight and spending the day in at least five new locations.

Uncovering remarkable stories

The first of its kind in the UK, the Travelling Museum isn’t a dusty old bus with boring objects – get ready for actors playing the part of enthusiastic and funny museum owners, as they encourage you to uncover remarkable stories of kings, inventors, speed freaks and artists, spanning the dinosaur age to the Facebook era, discovering the people who helped make our Island great and some who even helped shape the world.

Visits are anticipated in Newport, Godshill, Cowes, Ryde and Carisbrooke Castle.

Check the IW Hidden Heroes events see the Website for exact times and locations nearer the time.

Exhibitions galore

There are also a number of exhibitions dedicated to IW Hidden Heroes coming up over the next few weeks.

There are also events at Newport Roman Villa and Dinosaur Isle over half term.

For more detail about these and other IW Hidden Heroes events see the Website.

Image: © Lucy Boyton