Three memorial benches installed by Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council

Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council have installed three new benches around the parish.

A WWII memorial bench has been installed by the entrance to Mountjoy Chapel, by Heroes Corner.

Further benches commemorating VE Day have been installed along Newport Quay and also outside of the Methodist Church in Gunville.

Craven: Enjoy views along Newport Quay

Councillor Mary Craven, (Newport North) said,

“This VE day bench will allow residents and visitors to enjoy the excellent views along Newport Quay and the river.”

News shared by Lucy on behalf of Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council. Ed