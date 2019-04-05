Time is running out to enter the CLA and Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society 2019 awards﻿

Michael shares this timely reminder. Ed

Time is running out to enter rural success stories into the CLA and Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society’s 2019 awards, with the nominations window closing later this month.

Honouring those who go the extra mile

The awards will this year honour those who go the extra mile to support the rural economy, from food and drink producers to tourism businesses.

The deadline for nominations is 26th April, with the winners to be crowned at the Royal Isle of Wight County Show on 30th June in the Show Theatre at 2.45pm.

Bennett: Some brilliant entries so far

CLA South East represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses across the Isle of Wight and is also sponsoring the Village Green at the show once again. Senior Adviser on the Island Claire Bennett said:

“We’ve had some brilliant entries so far, but there isn’t much time left to get your nominations in. “So whether it’s a fantastic food business, or a terrific tourism one, we’d love to hear about it.”

Biss: Showcasing success stories

Graham Biss, Vice Chairman of RIWAS, said:

“These awards really showcase the success of rural industries on the Island, and after such a successful launch in 2018 it’s looking like another very strong year of entries. “Please go to our Website now and download the nomination form.”

Six categories

The categories in the Isle of Wight Rural Awards 2019 are:

Food and drink business

Rural tourism business

Rural commerce business

An overall winner from the above three categories

Lifetime achievement

Rural apprentice of the year.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges, made up of representatives from the CLA, the Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society and an independent chairperson.

Get nominating

To nominate please download the application form on the RIWAS Website and apply by April 26.

For more information about the CLA and its work, visit the Website and follow@CLASouthEast on Twitter.

Images: © Sarah Souter and Amber McDonald