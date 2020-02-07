Toogether 2020 to bring 808 State, LTJ Bukem, Roni Size and loads more to the Isle of Wight this summer

Last year saw the first Toogether Festival take place on the Isle of Wight.

It was two years in the making, and following the event, organisers vowed to come back bigger and better in 2020.

Well they’ve certainly delivered on that promise by securing the legendary 808 State (live band), LTJ Bukem, Roni Size, Kosheen (live band) and Stanton Warriors who will all be joining the Toogether party this summer.

A mix of funk, soul, indie pop, hip hop, house, trance, techno and drum n bass, the organisers have pulled together an incredible line-up.

The line-up so far
This year the event is spread over three days (31st July to 2nd August) and takes place at Sandown Airport. Organisers say there’ll be more added to the line-up, but here’s the roll call so far. It’s pretty spectacular ….

Grab your tickets before Sunday
Toogether 2020 takes place between Friday 31st July and Sunday 2nd August at Sandown Airport. 

Early bird tickets, priced at just £15 per day for an adult ticket, end Sunday 9th February. This is an incredible offer and not to be missed. Buy today.

The best place to stay in touch with regular updates is Toogether’s Facebook Page

