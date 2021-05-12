Tradesmen pledge to donate £2 from every job to help support an Isle of Wight Veterans’ hub

Tradesmen on the Isle of Wight are joining others in pledging to donate £2 from every job they do, to help support a Veterans’ Hub on the Isle of Wight.

Dale Hillier from Underground Service Engineering, as well as Paul Keenan from the Rodfather and Dominic Gentleman from Newgents cleaning services have all pledged to donate £2 of every job towards an initiative that aims to help Veterans on the Island.

Isle of Wight Veterans’ Hub

The initiative is the brainchild of former serviceman, Dale Hillier. He explains,

“I served for my country during the Falklands in 1982 on the HMS Intrepid at which time we experienced air raids seven days a week, one day we were hit by a bomb which fortunately didn’t explode, we experienced horrific situations down there. One of our scariest hours was when we pulled casualties and bodies off the Sir Galahad, “This has left me personally suffering with PTSD, causes me flashbacks, nightmares, depression and anxiety. But I am not alone in this situation there are many more Veterans suffering the same way. Sadly many have taken their own life.”

A hub needed more than ever

Dale goes on to say,

“The problem now is due to Coronavirus, many Veterans are suffering with all the problems from serving their country, but now living in isolation with nowhere to turn. “There are many Veteran charities out there who are at the moment struggling due to no funds to help these Veterans. This situation is going to get worse and due to the psychological effect of being isolated will cause further problems.”

Show your support

Dale appeals to other tradespeople and companies on the Island to help in anyway they can.

You can show your support by donating via the GoFundMe Page.

More details about the formation of a Veterans’ Hub to follow.

Image: © Dale Hillier