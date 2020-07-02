True number of confirmed Isle of Wight Covid-19 cases finally revealed

The true number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has finally been revealed with the release of Pillar 2 test data.

The Isle of Wight’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased from 204 to 420 – more than double the previous figures.

Previously Public Health England was only releasing Pillar 1 data each day (these are tests carried out in hospitals – more here). The release of Pillar 2 testing ensures that testing via home test kits, drive through etc will now be included in the daily figures released by Public Health England.

Local comparisons

Isle of Wight has 420 cases with an infection rate of 297.4 per 100,000 (population approx 140,000).

Portsmouth has 492 cases with an infection rate of 228.7 per 100,000 (population approx 240,000).

Southampton has 915 cases with an infection rate of 362.0 per 100,000 (population approx 256,000).

Data for all areas can be viewed on the C19 Dashboard.

Does this include the care home data?

News OnTheWight has been seeking clarification from Public Health Isle of Wight for four weeks as to whether a reference in council papers to 178 C19 cases in care homes were part of the daily (Pillar 1) PHE data.

It is likely that the 178 are part of the new increase, but as the council and Public Health IW have still failed to answer the very simple question, readers can only guess.

Image: CDC