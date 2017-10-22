Congratulations are in order to all involved with Isle of Wight Pride, who has this morning been chosen to host UK Pride 2018.

Isle of Wight Pride were up against five others to host the national Pride celebration, Exeter Pride, Folkestone Pride, Liverpool Pride, Preston Pride and Pride Cymru.

The competition was stiff, but this morning (Sunday) UK Pride organisers made the announcement of their chosen winner to host next year’s UKPride event.

The event takes place on 21st July 2018.

Chosen by other Pride organisers

One of the Isle of Wight Pride organisers, Joe Finch, told OnTheWight,

“We’re still in shock.”

He went on to explain that the winner was chosen by all the Pride event organisers from around the UK.

Joe said,

“Now’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved to make it happen.”

How to get involved

The regular monthly LGBT+ night this coming Friday (27th) will be a great opportunity for those wanting to get involved to head to Quay Arts to find out more.

Winning UKPride should be a fantastic boost for the Island (not to mention tourism), well done to all involved!

Check the Isle of Wight Pride Facebook Page for more info.

Below is the video of the winner being announced at the UKPride Conference this morning.

Thanks to K for letting us know the news