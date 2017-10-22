UK Pride 2018 comes to the Isle of Wight after win (update 2)

Isle of Wight Pride, who held their first event this year, has been chosen to host UKPride in 2018. Congratulations to all involved.

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

iow pride uk pride

Congratulations are in order to all involved with Isle of Wight Pride, who has this morning been chosen to host UK Pride 2018.

Isle of Wight Pride were up against five others to host the national Pride celebration, Exeter Pride, Folkestone Pride, Liverpool Pride, Preston Pride and Pride Cymru.

The competition was stiff, but this morning (Sunday) UK Pride organisers made the announcement of their chosen winner to host next year’s UKPride event.

The event takes place on 21st July 2018.

Chosen by other Pride organisers
One of the Isle of Wight Pride organisers, Joe Finch, told OnTheWight,

“We’re still in shock.”

He went on to explain that the winner was chosen by all the Pride event organisers from around the UK.

Joe said,

“Now’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved to make it happen.”

How to get involved
The regular monthly LGBT+ night this coming Friday (27th) will be a great opportunity for those wanting to get involved to head to Quay Arts to find out more.

Winning UKPride should be a fantastic boost for the Island (not to mention tourism), well done to all involved!

Check the Isle of Wight Pride Facebook Page for more info.

Below is the video of the winner being announced at the UKPride Conference this morning.

Thanks to K for letting us know the news

Sunday, 22nd October, 2017 12:06pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fJO

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "UK Pride 2018 comes to the Isle of Wight after win (update 2)"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Rhos yr Alarch

So will next year’s IW Pride still take place on the date already announced? Will it be upgraded to UK pride? Will there be two events UK Pride and IW Pride? Or will the already-planned event be replaced by another event on a different date? Just wondering….

Vote Up0Vote Down 
22, October 2017 1:23 pm
Sally Perry

My understanding is that both events will take place on the Isle of Wight on 21st July.

Vote Up1Vote Down 
22, October 2017 1:52 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

Thanks for clarifying, Sally – I had already suggested to mainland friends to attend the IW event, so that’s handy to know…

Vote Up0Vote Down 
22, October 2017 2:00 pm
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*