UKIP pull out of Central Wight by-election, blaming Henry Bolton’s actions

The Isle of Wight branch of UKIP have announced today (Tuesday) that they will suspend all further campaigning for the by-election of the Central Wight seat.

Terry Brennan of Freshwater has been campaigning since last month for the seat on the Isle of Wight council.

However, Rod Mosnicka, the Chair of UKIP – Isle of Wight, said today,

“I have today suspended any further campaigning on the Central Wight By-Election on behalf of UKIP.

“The local UKIP Branch Committee is unanimous in its condemnation of the racist remarks of Henry Bolton’s ex-girlfriend. The Committee views with dismay, the immature way in which this situation has been handled by Henry Bolton whose inaction has brought the Party yet again into disrepute and ridicule.

“On behalf of the local Branch, I humbly apologise for the farce that has ensued and hope our Members will understand, that is both unethical and not credible to campaign on behalf of the Party in its present state.

“Whilst it is too late to formally withdraw our By-Election candidate, I will ensure no attendance from our Party and no further campaigning will take place.

“I and the Local Party Committee are working hard to re-finance, re-structure and re-build the Local Party, and assure our Members of a busy Political and Social schedule later in the year (dependant of course on the outcome of the EGM meeting that has been called, and the future composition of the NEC.)

“Whilst these incidents may bring joy to some of our political adversaries, it is no laughing matter. The need for pluralism and the need for minority Parties (whether they be Green, SDP or UKIP or any other minority party) is vital for UK Democracy. It is precisely the lack of Democracy in the EU, that led to Brexit and such a strong outpouring of anti-EU sentiment.

“A diverse, empowered and educated Democracy such as the UK, demands its voice is heard from every quarter of the populace, and not just the ‘status quo’ owned by the two-Party system and the corporate elites. It is the Local Party’s sincere wish that any minority Party (operating with the UK legislation and within safe moral guidelines) is able to grow strong and add to the collective voice that is Democracy. Our best wishes go to all the other Parties contesting this By-Election.”