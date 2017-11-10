Vectis Radio now live on 104.6fm

Congratulations to all at Vectis Radio who last Saturday had the official switch-on of their FM service in Newport.

The online radio station was awarded a community FM licence by Ofcom earlier this year, as a recognised not-for-profit organisation, and will continue to be available online, too.

Hannah Barker – one of the inspirational young people who’ve been part of the 4PS training school (which is run by the station to help people aged 11 to 19 years old boost their confidence and communication skills) – had the honour of flicking the switch.

Having fallen out of a window at the age of three and suffered brain damage, Hannah has fought back, and inspires others through her permanent smile and wonderful sense of humour.

Ian Mac, Station Manager and founder of Vectis Radio, said:

“I couldn’t think of a more special person to flick the switch for us on the special day.”

Picking up Vectis FM all over the Island

Kelvin Currie, station director, who has been leading the technical work, said:

“Vectis Radio had been testing the FM signal on its new 104.6 frequency, which has been beaming out from a new transmitter on the hills above Newport. People are picking up Vectis FM all over the Island, and in Southampton and the New Forest coastal areas, too, so we’re sure we’ve got a good signal!”

Special guests in the studio for the switch on included the Deputy Lieutenant, Anne Longford, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, and Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart.

Tune your FM radion to 104.6 and see whether you can pick up the community station.

