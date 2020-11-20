Video and photos of the first new Island Line trains – Class 484 – arriving on the Isle of Wight

There was a great deal of excitement on the Isle of Wight yesterday (and beyond) as the first new Class 484 Island Line train arrived. See the video and photos within

There was much excitement on the Isle of Wight yesterday (Thursday) as the first new Class 484 train for Island Line arrived via Wightlink ferry.

Social media was awash with photos and videos of the event, so we’ve gathered a few below for you to look through.

New train arrives on the Isle of Wight - © South Western Railway
© South Western Railway

Amy Savage shared this great set of shots taken as the train left the ferry

Vivarail – who have been working on transforming the 40-year-old District Line trains since September 2019 – shared their delight at the first train making its way onto the Island.

Michael Dangerfield of Wight Productions shared this video taken of the train leaving the ferry, including some aerial drone video, which shows the train attracting a small crowd.

Ben Rue managed to capture this phot – possible the first – of the old and new trains in the same shot

Finally, our thanks to Christopher Jackson who managed to capture the shots below – a little blurry because of the low light.

Class 484 coming off ferry by Christopher Jackson
Class 484 coming off ferry by Christopher Jackson
Class 484 coming off ferry by Christopher Jackson
Class 484 coming off ferry by Christopher Jackson
Class 484 coming off ferry by Christopher Jackson
Class 484 coming off ferry by Christopher Jackson
Class 484 coming off ferry by Christopher Jackson
Class 484 coming off ferry by Christopher Jackson
Class 484 coming off ferry by Christopher Jackson

