Volunteers from Island Roads help conserve iconic Needles Batteries

Volunteers from Island Roads have once again joined in the annual winter maintenance programme at the Needles Old and New Battery.

Eight volunteers undertook a range of maintenance activities including preparing surfaces and painting alongside staff and volunteers from the battery which is owned and operated by the National Trust.

Island Roads volunteering scheme

It was the second year running Island Roads staff have given their time to support the Needles Old and New Battery. They made their contribution under Island Roads volunteering scheme through which staff are given two days a year paid leave to undertake work with local charities and good causes.

Systems technician Alex Brown, one of the Island Roads volunteers said:

“This is the second time we have spent a day working at the battery and – once again – we have found it both rewarding and extremely interesting. “Island Roads also recently supported the trust’s annual goat herding which was another very worthwhile day. We always enjoy supporting the work of the National Trust and we look forward to working with the organisation, its staff and its volunteers again next year.”

Helping protect this iconic place

Cameron Downes, National Trust visitor officer, said: