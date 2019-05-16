Vote now for all Isle of Wight businesses shortlisted for Muddy Stilettos﻿ Awards

It’s not just Freshwater small businesses that are named as finalists for online guide Muddy Stilettos Small Business Lifestyle Awards. .

Many other Isle of Wight businesses have also been shortlisted and are looking forward to you voting for them too.

Helen McGuire of The Borneo Pantry told OnTheWight,

“Last year no Isle of Wight businesses won, let’s see if we can bring the awards across the Solent this year.”

How to vote

Simply pop over to the Muddy Stilettos Website to cast your votes for the following businesses.

You need to give you email address and you’ll be emailed a unique link to click on to cast your votes. It takes a few minutes to work through the categories, but with stiff competition from other areas, it’ll make a huge difference for these small businesses who deserve the recognition.

Best Gift Shop – Whistle and Hound (Freshwater)

Best Newcomer – Whistle and Hound (Freshwater)

Best Cafe – Freshwater Coffee House (Freshwater)

Best Book shop – Mrs Middleton’s Shop (Freshwater)

Best Bar – The Waterfront Bar and Restaurant (Totland)

Best Farm Shop/Deli – Briddlesford Lodge Farm (Wootton)

Best Boutique Stay – Tom’s Eco Lodge – Isle of Wight – Isle of Wight (Yarmouth) and Sibbecks Farm Glamping (Whitwell)

Best Family Attraction – Tapnell Farm Park

Best Bar – The Mermaid Bar at the Wishing Well (Ryde)

Best Art Gallery – Seaview Art Gallery (Seaview)

Best Beauty Salon – Seaview Beauty Clinic

Favourite Fitness instructor – LuLuFit (Calbourne)

Local Food/Drink Producer – The Borneo Pantry (Sandown) and Isle of Wight Distillery (Ryde)

Best Theatre – Shanklin Theatre

