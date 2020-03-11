Walk the Wight organisers make announcement in light of coronavirus situation

The charity say they are regularly assessing and reviewing their plans for upcoming major fundraising events

Walk the Wight 2017 by Chris Mathews

Mountbatten’s Walk the Wight event, planned for Sunday 10th May 2020 will go ahead, say organisers.

A spokesperson for Mountbatten said,

“In light of the changing situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), Mountbatten is regularly assessing and reviewing our plans for our forthcoming major fundraising events, including Walk the Wight.

“At the moment, Walk the Wight with Mountbatten 2020 is going ahead as planned and we encourage people to continue to sign up as normal.

“Our main priority is always the safety and health of all our participants, external supporters, staff and volunteers, who help Mountbatten to stage the event.

“We will, therefore, implement any official recommendations or advice from Public Health England and other relevant organisations as the situation changes and further advice is given. 

“Please follow the latest official advice and information on coronavirus, which can be found at www.mountbatten.org.ukUK GovernmentPublic Health England and NHS.”

Image: © Chris Mathews

Wednesday, 11th March, 2020 9:54am

