Want to make a difference, but not sure how? The Volunteer Fair offers plenty of ideas

The New Year is a great time for reflection and the perfect opportunity to make plans for the future.

Have you recently discovered that you have some spare time on your hands and would like to use it for a worthwhile cause?

Or perhaps you’re new to the Isle of Wight and looking to make friends or dip your toes into a community project.

Maybe you know someone who is searching out that perfect volunteering project for their Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Or you could be seeking out just the right stepping stone to get you back into work.

Sixth Isle of Wight Volunteer Fair

If you answer yes to any of the above why not find out more at the Volunteer Fair being held in Ventnor on 13th January 2018. Over 35 IW organisations will be taking part and able to tell you all about the benefits and range of roles they can offer.

Wide variety of opportunities

There are a diverse range of organisations that can offer volunteering experience, including:

Age Friendly Island; Isle of Wight Bus and Coach Museum; Cowes Sailability; Guide Dogs; Independent Arts; Steam Railway; Isle of Wight Dance, Drama and Music Festival; Island 2000 Trust; Naturezones; Rainbow Trust; Storeroom 2010; The Phoenix Project; Archaeology Discovery Centre; Ventnor Heritage Centre; Wessex Cancer Trust; Leonard Cheshire Society; National Trust; Quay Arts; Friends of St Mary’s; IW Ramblers; IW Society for the Blind; Citizen’s Advice Bureau; Samaritan’s; Layla’s Trust; Friends of Shanklin Theatre; Breakout Youth; Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust; Isle Access; Friends of Ventnor Botanic Garden; Isle of Wight Volunteer Centre; Optio Voluntary Car Service; Learning Links; Island Neurological Network; Healthwatch; Maritime Volunteer Service; IW Pride; Abbeyfield Shanklin.

You gain by giving

Volunteering is certainly not a one-way process. Whilst you’re giving, you’ll be enhancing your own skills and making new ones. You’ll meet new people and possibly make life-long friends.

There’s a lot of flexibility in how often you can give your time, from a one off, to a weekly commitment, so you can fit it in around other things you need to get done.

There are a huge range of skills that you can contribute, for example:

Driving your own car to transport people; befriending; administration; puppy parenting; fundraising; event management; supporting young people; supporting people with disabilities; supporting older people; supporting ex-offenders; supporting environmental organisations; retail; customer service; driving minibuses to transport people – the list is as varied as the skill you can bring.

It’s proven that volunteering is good for your mental health, and at this time of year that’s something we could all benefit from.

Where and when

No matter what your age, ability, experience or background, you are sure to find something to interest or inspire you at this Fair.

The event takes place at Ventnor Botanic Garden on Saturday 13th January between 11am until 3pm. It’s free to enter and there’s also free parking!

Refreshments will be available to purchase from the Plantation Room Cafe and the Edulis Restaurant.

More info

For more information, have a look at the Isle Volunteer Website, contact the Volunteer Centre on 01983 539377, email them on Volunteer@actioniw.org.uk or drop in to see them at The Riverside Centre, The Quay, Newport.

