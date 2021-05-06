‘Warrior women’ complete 100 lap wheelchair relay for Captain Sir Tom’s challenge

Residents of Barchester’s Orchard House Care Home in Newport completed a 100 lap wheelchair relay in order to raise money for Captain Sir Tom’s Challenge 100, which will be donated to the British Legion.

Captain’s Tom’s challenge is to set yourself a goal of 100 and raise money for the charities close to the heart of the late great Captain Sir Tom. On Friday we had raised £80 but we hope to reach £100 by the end of next week.

100 laps clocked up

Residents decided that their challenge would be to have a wheelchair relay. Luckily the weather held for us and we were able to clock up the 100 laps! The residents had a marvellous time out in the fresh air counting their laps, and also looking at all the cars, birds, squirrels and flowers.

For Debbie Webb, Activities Co-Ordinator, and Keely Heald, Activities Assistant, it was a complete workout as they were pushing the wheelchairs and certainly had their own challenge to keep going!

Fleming: Our very own Warrior Women

General Manager at Orchard House, Kim Fleming said,

“These women chose how they wanted to raise money for the British Legion, and all joined in with great Spirit. “They truly are our very own Warrior Women.”

The residents were very pleased with themselves and we are very proud of their efforts raising funds for British Legion.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Show your support and donate today via Just Giving Page.

News shared by Alison on behalf of Barchester. Ed