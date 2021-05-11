Watch: Short film about Lauren Fry’s ‘Foible and Folly’ installation at Boojum and Snark

If you live in Sandown you may well have recently walked past the windows of Boojum and Snark, the town’s bar and pico-brewery, and seen Isle of Wight artist Lauren Fry busily working on the latest installation.

News OnTheWight shared news of Boojum’s latest commission, Foible & Folly, last month, but this new short film gives you a bit more insight into Lauren’s working process and her hopes for how the project will have a lasting effect on the local community.

Fry: Hope the characters will become part of the town once again

Speaking after running virtual art workshops with young people in the community, Lauren says,

“I hope that now the work is up, that those were just the beginning of the community’s involvement and that the characters, and their stories will become part of the town once again.”

A delightful seven minutes

Created by Nosy Marketing, the short film features music by Isle of Wight band As We Leave, alongside narration from Lauren.

Why not take seven minutes out of your day to watch the film below. Click on the full screen icon for best results.