Julia Baker-Smith shares this latest news from the Island Independent group of councillors.
It follows the resignations of Cllrs Jonathan Bacon and Steve Stubbings from the leadership and Conservative councillor, Dave Stewart’s statement that he’d be willing to become a ‘caretaker leader’. Ed
The Independent administration fully intends to put forward a nomination for Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, to be announced on Wednesday evening. We have not stood aside, and the Independent group have not resigned our collective responsibility to the Isle of Wight electorate.
The Independent group were elected in 2013 with a mandate from the people of the Isle of Wight to minimise and mitigate the effects of the Conservative Government’s austerity cuts. We intend to continue to fulfil that mandate, despite recent resignations.
No mandate from the electorate
Councillor Stewart and the Isle of Wight Conservatives have stated on numerous occasions, both recently, and, when Cllr Stewart was proposed as leader last year, that they would not force themselves into a situation of leadership prior to the May elections. Cllr Stewart has himself said that he does not have a mandate from the electorate or a Conservative majority.
For the Conservatives to take the leadership at this stage would be undemocratic and damaging to the Isle of Wight and its residents, who above all need continuity within the leadership team, and a leader that has a strong working knowledge of current issues with a firm experienced hand on the tiller.
Conservatives chose to cut
When the Independent Group took over from the Conservatives in 2013 the Council was failing in education and Children’s social care. The Island’s economy was in jeopardy with very little investment by the Council, regeneration had halted and relationships had broken down with Town and Parish Councils.
Despite savage cuts to front line services such as libraries and the Island’s most vulnerable people the Conservatives had not made all of the efficiencies within the Council that could be made and there was still a lot of wastage. They chose to cut rather than make efficiencies and generate income and would do so again.
Independents have invested in regeneration, economic development and business
The Independent group have invested in people, worked with Hampshire to increase standards in education and children’s social care. We have protected key services in adult Social care, leisure and planning.
We have stopped the “selling off of the family silver” and have invested in regeneration, economic development and business, with a memorandum of understanding with the Chamber of Commerce and the renewal of the accord with the Federation of Small Businesses.
Rebuilt past relationships
The Independent group have formed strong relationships with key partners and Town and Parish Councils who have worked in partnership to save and retain many resident services that would have otherwise been lost. To bring the Council to a place of improvement we first had to get it back to a baseline from the failing position in which it had been left.
A change in Leadership does not require a change in administration.
The Independent group are committed to leading through this term of Council and beyond 4th May into the next term.
Tuesday, 17th January, 2017 5:19pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eUN
Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story
.
okayanyway
17.Jan.2017 6:21pm
I think it can be said that the island is sick to death of the Independents, they are a joke,
But not a very funny one though…….
The statement says ‘The Independent group are committed to leading through this term of Council and beyond 4th May into the next term’ They can not be serious? Committed to leading! with two leaders who have resigned, deputy leader who has resigned and four executive member resignations(possibly more I have missed) the arrogance is astounding.
no delusion
17.Jan.2017 7:41pm
You might think it can be said – and indeed it can be said.
It would be a lie though. How dare you claim to speak for the entire Island.
ThomasC
17.Jan.2017 9:59pm
Quite. The independent administration have done exceptionally well to keep things on the rails through massive cuts, with £7m of the overall budget ring-fenced and untouchable in the roads PFI, left as a land-mine by the previous Tory administration, signed days before the election, after a term during which they had spent only £1m per year on the IW roads, to ensure we really ‘felt the benefit’ of the PFI.
Steve Goodman
17.Jan.2017 7:23pm
We know it can be said that by 2013 the island was sick to death of the Conservatives, because they were voted out and replaced by the better Independent council.
Debbie Andre
17.Jan.2017 7:39pm
I fully support the independent group administration and am confident that they have the talent and fortitude to sustain the momentum that they alone have created throughout their term of administration. The Conservative group now have the opportunity to show that they are willing to support the current administration for the good of the island rather than putting their party first. This is a time for unity and consolidation of the good work that has been achieved during this administration which is already starting to bear fruit in terms of greater financial stability, rising educational standards and inward investment.
Luisa Hillard
17.Jan.2017 8:11pm
For myself, may I take this opportunity to thank everyone who still has faith in the Island Independents group. I’m sure that my colleagues would with to add their thanks too.
Our opponents would have you believe that we’ve failed the Island but the truth is that they could not have done any better in what have been extremely difficult circumstances.
Mrs Retired Hack
17.Jan.2017 11:30pm
Up arrow for Cllr Hillard’s comment
the spy
18.Jan.2017 7:51am
Maybe a press release and honesty in what this administrations failings where ?
pigwig
18.Jan.2017 9:21am
Where what ? A press release about what ?
Tim
17.Jan.2017 9:16pm
“Our opponents would have you believe that we’ve failed the Island but the truth is that they could not have done any better in what have been extremely difficult circumstances”
With one exception I agree, hopefully we will see a revitalised Indie group in the near future that will take the island forward into the 21st century.
Colin
18.Jan.2017 9:38am
With the Indies trying to carry on, it shows what a fractured group they really are. I would have preferred to see a resignation of all of the executive to back the three senior resignations to further make the point to government. Or were councillors Bacon, Stubbins and Kendal the ones out of line? A cohesive approach is essential and at present the Indies don’t seem to have it.
What now? Whatever the Indies do, the perception is of a group that is not pulling together.
I would step back, support the resigned leaders and let the tories get on with it. Given the shambles that they are in it would be a few amusing weeks before the real job can be tackled after the May elections. Speaking of which, it would be nice to have an organised party/group to vote for which put the Island above point scoring and politics. But that seems to be the nature of the game these days.
Rod Manley
18.Jan.2017 12:21pm
These resignations need to be looked at in context. Even late last year the election had started. The latest events have dramatically put the election into full swing.
The Independents came in as an opposition force where the Conservative administration was already implementing cuts as the neo-liberals were pushing forward with their austerity agenda. The Isle of Wight already decided that they were going to reject the Westminster cartel of Conservatives, Liberals and Labour.
The old “left/right” consensus was over.
The situation now presents itself as to where the electorate go next in a post brexit and end of austerity era.
On the opposition side to neo-liberal austerity goes across the board (including some Conservatives) where even traditional political affiliation is being abandoned. We have for example the emergence of a new Green Party and Corbynite Labour. There are those that still wish to cling to the old consensus, even those who trade insults. UKIP emerged retaining much of the chauvinistic tendencies but not all and should not be mistaken as an old fashioned rightist or neo-fascist group. This is not the case. Also the Conservative split is more complicated.
The notion that there is a similar split in the opposition is misleading. The opposition is developing towards breaking with neo-liberalism and austerity and are fathoming out a new direction as an alternative. This tendency from the earlier days of independents is sure to create some form of coalition of ideas and eventual unity. Whereas the traditional Westminster cartel and in particular, the Conservatives are destined to diminish and fragment. This tendency has been seen long ago with the factional split in the Isle of Wight Conservatives.
So should people be pessimistic over the current situation? I think not. People are in no mood to turn the clock backwards to an old style Conservative administration. There will be new candidates coming forward, encouraged by the voters themselves. New independents of varied persuasions, new Greens, new Corbynites and even new communists coming forward soon all following a new consensus in which we have seen many people take part, particularly the working class in England and Scotland.
Whoever takes up the mantle will have to be Isle of Wight at heart, opposing any of this devolution nonsense. It will need to oppose austerity and demand that the Government upholds its responsibility towards 140,000 citizens here and fund fairly. It must resolve our connectivity issues and strengthen the local economy. Education remains a problem for solution. It must put the Isle of Wight NHS and social care at the top of the agenda. These are the priorities and candidates must be prepared to heed them.
Tim
18.Jan.2017 1:50pm
Well said , Rod
Mariner58
18.Jan.2017 3:53pm
I seem to have read the reports differently.
The leader and deputy leader abandoned the Independent executive without, apparently, giving the other members advance notice.
Councillor Stewart made it clear that the Tory group didn’t want to usurp power and it seemed to me that his offer of leadership was merely an interim suggestion to last up to the elections when no other leaders had made themselves known.
I don’t think they’ll challenge any Independent leader appointed