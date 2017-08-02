World records smashed at Lendy Cowes Week round the Island race

Mary shares this fantastic news from Lendy Cowes Week. Ed

Two world speed sailing records fell today in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series at Lendy Cowes Week, subject to ratification by the World Speed Sailing Record Council.

The Spanish Volvo Ocean 65 Mapfre completed the 50 mile course around the Isle of Wight in three hours, 13 minutes and 11 seconds, setting a new outright Around Isle of Wight world record by a monohull yacht.

Her time was six minutes 58 seconds ahead of that set by Mike Slade’s 100ft ICAP Leopard in 2013.

Unlike the Volvo Ocean 65s, ICAP Leopard has powered winches. Mapfre therefore also beat the previous world record for a monohull without power assistance by an impressive margin of more than 36 minutes.

Propelled by winds gusting to 40 knots on the south side of the Isle of Wight, the next four boats in the race – Team Brunel, Team Akzonobel and Dongfeng Race Team – also beat the previous record times.

A very close race

Mapfre skipper Xabi Fernandez, said,

“We had a good start, were able to control the fleet a bit, and then we were always in the lead. “It was a very close race with the other boats, there were some very fast moments, and it was great fun.”

VOR race director Phil Lawrence, added,

“We were delighted with this first opportunity for the fleet to compete together and show their speed at Lendy Cowes Week’s Sevenstar Triple Crown.”

Wouter Verbraak, head of Racing Yacht Logistics at Sevenstar Yacht Transport, says,

“It was fantastic to see such a long-standing record being broken. “We’re now looking forward to seeing other record breaking yachts and their crews raising the bar still further at the next Sevenstar Triple Crown.”

Image: © Tom Gruitt / CWL