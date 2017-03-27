‘Yes – It should be called Floaty McFloatface!’ says fast-growing petition

With the imminent arrival of the new Cowes floating bridge the Isle of Wight council has invited residents to suggest a name – hopefully something more catchy than the current ‘Floating Bridge 6’.

The idea was quickly embraced, with over 1,000 suggestions made via the council’s Facebook Page. However, their decision to veto the suggestion of ‘Floaty McFloatface’ has upset quite a few people.

Petition demands Floaty McFloatface

It’s not clear why the name has been vetoed, or by whom within the council, but it was enough for Martin Linnenbruger of Shanklin to start a petition.

He’s kept the message simple:

The people of the Isle of Wight want the new Floating Bridge 6 named Floaty McFloatface

At time of publishing this article, the petition on Change.org had gained over 250 signatures.

The will of the people

Martin is hoping that before the closing date of the council’s competition (7th April) enough people will have signed the petition to ensure the council listens to the ‘will of the people’.

If you also want the new floating bridge to be called ‘Floaty McFloatface’ sign the petition (you don;t have to live on the Island to sign the petition).

A tourist attraction

Many believe that ‘Floaty McFloatface’ would receive great positive attention in the national press as well as becoming a great tourist attraction.

Visitors would likely be happy to pay the £1.50 fare to cross the Medina, just so they can have their photo taken on it.

Other suggestions

Residents have until the 7th April to make their suggestions via the council’s Facebook Page and the best (not sure by whose standard) six will then go to the public vote.

There have been a whopping 1,144 comments left so far, with suggestions including:

Floaty McBoaty

Boaty McBridgeface

Floating McFloatface

Floaty McBridgeface

Chainy McChainface

Other suggestions include:

Medlink

Bridget

Jekyll and Tide

Catherine

Chainy Janie

Victoria

Dave

Maurice Barton

Christopher Cotterrell

The Medina Bridge

Isle Float

HMS Behind the Times

