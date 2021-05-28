‘You might think we’re a disparate group but there is so much we agree on’, says Cllr Bacon

A returning face to the Isle of Wight Council has secured a position on the council’s decision-making cabinet and has made action on derelict buildings a key focus.

Cllr Jonathan Bacon, recently elected to represent Brading and St Helens will step into the cabinet position for the environment, heritage and waste management — taking over from, the now leader of the Conservative Party, Cllr Steve Hastings.

Bacon: Hope to carry on strengthening AONB and Biosphere

Following on from his years as chair of the Island’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty team, Cllr Bacon said he was very much looking forward to being part of the cabinet and taking on the role.

He said,

“I hope to carry on strengthening the AONB and the Biosphere and see how that can help the Island in leisure, business and preserving our environment.”

Restore natural habitats and achieve dark skies status

A new environmental bill is continuing its way through Parliament which Cllr Bacon will be keeping an eye on, that could help restore natural habitats and increase biodiversity, among other matters.

With still ‘a good case’ for the Island to achieve dark skies status, Cllr Bacon said he will see what can be done to pursue the accreditation which has been ‘held up’ in recent years.

Restore derelict buildings

Another area Cllr Bacon is hoping to preserve and restore is the number of derelict buildings on the Island, working with Cllr Paul Fuller the new cabinet member for housing and planning, to bring them back to use as part of the Island’s heritage.

As part of the new Alliance Group, Cllr Bacon said he’s looking forward to working together with members of the group following two weeks of positive conversation in preparation for the meeting.

Bacon: “There is so much we agree on”

He said,

“You might think we are a disparate group but we are actually working together for the Island, as there is so much we agree on. “If the Conservatives want to join that journey they are welcome but the key thing is we have people leading the council now who are committed to taking it forward. “Working with businesses, residents, town and parish councils across the Island to try and advance those aims.”

Not prepared to make cuts

Cllr Bacon was once the leader of the Isle of Wight Council, but resigned from the position in 2017 after troubles with the number of budget cuts needed to be made and the lack of central funding the council received from government.

