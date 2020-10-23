Young cockerels found discarded in box looking for new home

The Island’s RSPCA is looking for a home for this cock-a-doodle two.

The pair of young cockerels were handed in to the RSPCA’s animal rescue centre at Bohemia Corner, Godshill, having been found abandoned.

‘Adoptober’ campaign

It seems that the pair of ‘Silkies’ had been discarded and were brought to the centre in a cardboard box.

Now they find themselves among a number of animals up for adoption during the RSPCA’s ‘Adoptober’ campaign which encourages people to adopt unwanted or abandoned pets rather than buying new ones.

People reared chickens from eggs in lockdown

Suzanne Pugh, branch manager of the Island’s RSPCA said:

“Sadly an all-too-common story which increased in lockdown is people rearing chickens from eggs. “Unfortunately, when the fun is over or people realise they have cockerels instead of egg-laying hens, the birds find themselves in shelters awaiting new caring owners and sadly these bantams are a little underweight.”

Make great pets

Suzanne said the Silkies were fascinating birds with five toes rather than the usual four. As a breed they are very tolerant and interact well with people making them good pets when all their welfare needs are met.

Their fluffy plumage means their feathers are not waterproof so the birds cannot tolerate rain and require a chicken coop with a good level of shelter.

Get in touch

The bantams will need to stay in care for a few days so the RSPCA can monitor their weight gain, however anyone interested in providing a new home for the pair or in finding out more about other animals available for adoption can contact the rescue centre on 01983 840287 or email [email protected]

If you wish to make a donation toward their care, please call our branch or donate on our Website or by text message to RSPCAIOW to 70470.

News shared by Claire on behalf of RSPCA Isle of Wight. Ed