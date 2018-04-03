Arts grants up for grabs for 18-30 year olds through the Mike Howley Trust

Calling all aspiring young creatives aged 18 – 30 years – actors, musicians, dancers, writers or technicians.

Quay Arts is hosting an information event at 6pm on Tuesday 10th April to explain how the Trust works and how to apply.

This will be followed by a ‘surgery’ from 11am – 1pm on Saturday 21st April, where you can get help and advice on your application.

The deadline is 1pm on Friday 4th May. Please visit the Quay Arts Website to find more out about the Mike Howley Trust and how to apply.

How the funding can help

Here’s what some of last year’s recipients had to say.

Alex Benson said,

“Overall, the money given to me by the Mike Howley Trust really gave me the opportunity to kickstart my career and helped me gain recognition for my skills. I feel that my career has developed so much in such a short space of time and my dream of being a professional musician now seems so much more achievable.”

Roberta Fidora said,

“The funding helped me to achieve all of my original aims and more, especially as I’d been unsuccessful with broader, more oversubscribed national funding programmes. “Having a specialist funding opportunity with a focus on community was incredibly important to developing my project and being able to speak one to one with someone who understood my objectives was really useful too, enabling me to fully form ideas.”

