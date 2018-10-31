NatWest Bank conversion plans approved

Plans to convert a former bank in Cowes into a Victorian-style shopping arcade, with flats and a themed bed and breakfast were approved last night (Tuesday).

A new Post Office has already moved into the bank, to be named ‘Cowes Town Central’, which will also sell local arts and crafts and pop culture memorabilia.

Aiming for regeneration success

Steve Tewkesbury who owns the bank, and the neighbouring restaurant ‘That 60s Place’, said he had tried to engage with interested parties and had offered to consider any approach that would see a regeneration success in the town.

Mr Tewkesbury said:

“In reality there was zero in the way of an actual consensus plan. There was a desire to do something but nothing specified. There was a question of funding, who would pay for it, whatever it was. “The Gunwarf quays concept seemed to lack substance.”

‘Unpleasant communications’

Mr Tewkesbury said he had several ‘unpleasant communications’ with stakeholders who claimed to represent Cowes Town Council.

He said:

“I was then threatened with compulsory purchase orders. “Then I was shown a hand drawn sketch of a 64-bed Travelodge and Pizza Express that went right across the harbour to the seafront. They had exactly the same opportunities as I had to buy the decommissioned bank.”

Opposed by town council

Cowes Town Council objected to the plans.

Cllr Roger Bartrum said:

“Anything that brings spending into the town is welcome — or is it? “We don’t just want anything. We want something that fits in the street scene which is pleasing to the eye, and we don’t think this is it. An opportunity to enhance the appearance of the surrounding area has been missed.”

Members of the committee voted unanimously to approve the plans.

Ryde ward councillor, Cllr Michael Lilley, said:

“I do not think anyone could say this would not be a massive improvement on what is already there.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Location map

View the location of this story.