Councillor resigns from ‘dysfunctional’ and ‘toxic’ council after four and a half years

A town councillor in Sandown has resigned from his post after four and a half years in the role claiming there is a ‘dysfunctional culture’ at the town council.

Max Grandchamp has asked for his letter to the council’s mayor (Cllr Raj Patel) to be made public, so residents in the town understand his reasons for resigning.

“Toxic and destructive” environment

In his resignation letter, Max says he believes that Sandown is on the up, but that the way the TC operates is not “conducive to getting things moving swiftly and efficiently”.

He goes on to say that the environment of the town council is now as “toxic and destructive” as he has ever seen in the last seven years of either attending meetings as a member of the public or in his role as councillor.

“Little regard for residents’ views”

Max says that progress in the town is prevented because most members don’t question anything and simply defend the status quo.

He goes on to explain his belief that the town council has “little regard for residents’ views” and “no consideration for the future of the town”.

Perfect at shaking hands and kissing babies

In his letter to Cllr Patel, Max asks “Where is the leadership? Where is the vision? What do you want to achieve as Mayor?”

He goes on to say,

“You are perfect at shaking hands, kissing babies and waving the mayoral chain. However, smiling is the easy part of the role. “The more difficult one is making meaningful things happen, and because it is difficult, it is important to get it right.”

OnTheWight have contacted Cllr Patel for a comment and have yet to hear back from him. Once we do, we’ll update this article.

Resignation letter

