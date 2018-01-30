Cowes Spring Classics: New sailing regatta for the Isle of Wight

Mary shares this latest sailing news. Ed

Cowes Spring Classics, a new regatta for wooden classics designed before 1970, has just been announced. The regatta is taking place from 11 – 13 May and will be based at Shepards Wharf Marina.

The organisers, Mary Scott-Jackson of MSJ Events and Martin Nott, a local wooden boat builder, felt that it would be a welcome addition to the existing classic regattas that are held on the Solent and a great season-opener giving owners the opportunity to get their boats ready and out on the water to enjoy some friendly racing.

The regatta is open to a wide range of classic yachts and hopes to attract entries from Cruisers and Cruiser racers, Gaff Rigged yachts and Pilot Cutters, Day Boats and Raters, Classic Metre yachts, affordable Classic Cruisers plus modern Spirit of Tradition yachts.

The racing is being organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club in classes using either IRC, KLR or OGA handicaps and, with shoreline starts, will provide a great spectacle for spectators.

Co-organiser Martin Nott said:

“By holding the event in May we are hoping to extend the racing season for these fabulous boats. “We are inviting a very wide range of classic yachts, large and small, and although we expect people will take the racing seriously, it will be a relaxed regatta conducted in a gentlemanly manner, in keeping with the age of the yachts.”

Get involved

Entry for the regatta is now open and more details on how to enter can be found online or contact Mary Scott-Jackson on 01983 245100 or mary@msjevents.co.uk