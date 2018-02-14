Increased concern for missing Ryde woman

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We appealing for help to find a missing woman from Ryde on the Isle of Wight.

Joanna Orpin, 42, was last seen at around 7.30am Tuesday at her home address in Ryde.

Since then she has not been in contact with her friends or family who are understandably growing increasingly concerned.

Description

She is described as being white, 5’9” tall, slim build, long blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a bright pink top and black leggings.

Did you see her car at Culver?

DS Larry Grist said:

“We have been carrying our enquiries throughout the day but we are now turning to the public for their help. “We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen her car, a black Audi, parked at Culver Down Viewpoint car park this morning. “This is where her car was found at around 10am. “Have you seen anyone matching her description? Do you know where she is? Please call us if you have.”

Man arrested

A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation, he has now been released with no further action to be taken.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180058184.

