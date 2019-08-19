‘Inspirational’ partnership of four Isle of Wight charities nominated for prestigious national award

Vikki shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

A collaboration of four Island charities has been shortlisted for the Third Sector Award for Charity Partnership of the Year 2019.

The Living Well Approach (funded by the Isle of Wight Council), was launched at the end of 2017 and comprises of teams from Age UK Isle of Wight, Carers IW (tender up to renewal), People Matter IW and The Way Forward Programme.

Supported 4,000 Islanders

Together, they provide a single point of contact, to support Islanders aged 18+ who are beginning to encounter difficulties, with a focus on those ineligible for help through adult social care.

To date they have supported 3,938 people across the Island.

National awards ceremony

Representatives of the service, which was recently described as ‘Inspirational’ at the Better Care Fund National Conference in Birmingham, have been invited to attend the awards ceremony in London on 19th September, where the winner of the Charity Partnership of the Year award will be announced.

The Living Well Approach is pitched against four other charity partnerships from across the UK for the award, which recognises the achievements of charities of all sizes to celebrate their work and the real difference they make to society.

Vital preventive work

Charlotte Price (Living Well Project Manager, Age UK Isle of Wight) commented,