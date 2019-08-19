‘Inspirational’ partnership of four Isle of Wight charities nominated for prestigious national award

Vikki shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed
A collaboration of four Island charities has been shortlisted for the Third Sector Award for Charity Partnership of the Year 2019.
The Living Well Approach (funded by the Isle of Wight Council), was launched at the end of 2017 and comprises of teams from Age UK Isle of Wight, Carers IW (tender up to renewal), People Matter IW and The Way Forward Programme.
Supported 4,000 Islanders
Together, they provide a single point of contact, to support Islanders aged 18+ who are beginning to encounter difficulties, with a focus on those ineligible for help through adult social care.
To date they have supported 3,938 people across the Island.
National awards ceremony
Representatives of the service, which was recently described as ‘Inspirational’ at the Better Care Fund National Conference in Birmingham, have been invited to attend the awards ceremony in London on 19th September, where the winner of the Charity Partnership of the Year award will be announced.
The Living Well Approach is pitched against four other charity partnerships from across the UK for the award, which recognises the achievements of charities of all sizes to celebrate their work and the real difference they make to society.
Vital preventive work
Charlotte Price (Living Well Project Manager, Age UK Isle of Wight) commented,
“We are so proud of the preventive work achieved through the Living Well partnership, and are delighted to have been short listed for a Third Sector Award.
“This charity partnership has challenged the boundaries of what is possible when organisations work together, and we are pleased to be able to deliver quality services to Islanders who need our support.”
Monday, 19th August, 2019 10:17am
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n8h
Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓