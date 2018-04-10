Isle of Wight Children’s Festival promises a truly unique experience

Only two more sleeps until the very first Isle of Wight Children’s Festival kicks off.

From Thursday morning (12th April), the brilliant Quay Arts Centre in Newport will be transformed into a three-day hub of activity and fun for families with incredible performances, spell binding storytelling, magical experiences, mad games and wicked workshops!

The team behind the Ventnor Exchange and Ventnor Fringe Festival have joined forces with the Quay to deliver this truly unique experience for children on the Isle of Wight.

Moomins and Yetis

Remember Tove Jansson’s famous creation ‘The Moomins’? Well, the Get Lost & Found collective from Brighton will be bringing the lovable characters from Finland to life on stage. There are three performances to choose from.

There’s also a chance to see the magical story of ‘Yana and the Yeti’ a beautiful show created over several months in the far north of Norway, by the acclaimed Bristol based puppeteers Pickled Image. There are two performances to choose from.

Masses of free activities

As well as the Moomins and Yetis, look forward to a whole host of free activities across the three days for all to enjoy.

There’ll be comic strip and fashion workshops, storytelling and even a chance to make your very own puppets.

See our event listings for full details of all events and make sure you book early to avoid disappointment. All ticketed shows £7.50 and under.

Junior Jazz Cafe

On Saturday night Quay Arts presents Junior Jazz Cafe. A great lineup with some of the best young jazz musicians to emerge from the Isle of Wight in the past few years performing with the Jim Thorn Trio.

The line up includes:

Natalie Aghajanian (vocals)

Sol Grimshaw (guitar)

Cameron Tarry (saxes)

Oli Morris (tenor sax)

Starts at 7pm and tickets are £5 each.

The Quay Arts Cafe will be open throughout the Isle of Wight Children’s Festival serving up delicious food and refreshments.

