Isle of Wight Girlguides hit Wembley for the Big Gig

An excited group of Guides from several Girlguiding Units across the Isle of Wight had the time of their lives recently by seeing some of their favourite artistes, including The Vamps and New Hope Club at Wembley Arena.

All the girls travelled to Wembley this month for the Big Gig, Girlguiding’s annual pop concert. They were treated to a star-studded line up which included Rae Morris, RoadTrip Youtube star, Saffron Barker, and Blue Peter presenter, Lindsey Russell.

Guides aged between 10 and 14, were able to enjoy all the fun and excitement of a pop concert while celebrating their role in Girlguiding, the UK’s leading charity for girls and young women.

Girlguiding Promise

Whilst at Wembley Arena three Guides from the Carisbrooke Unit made their Promise before Guide leader, Jacquie Harvey.

As the girls were in the highest seats of the arena, as well as their Promise ceremony, they had a great view of the acts and could see the thousands of other Guides who attended.

“We all went wild”

Three Guides commented on their adventure to London:

Syria Townsend said,

“I absolutely loved the Big Gig! It was my first ever trip to Wembley and we were all so excited on the coach on the way there.”

Courtney Quarmby added,

“My favourite act on the main stage was The Vamps, we all went wild when they started singing ‘Can They Dance’.”

Whilst Olivia Brading is looking forward to another Big Gig saying,

“It’s great being part of Guides and being able to go to amazing events like Big Gig and I can’t wait for next year already.”

What Girlguiding offers

Girlguiding gives girls and young women aged between 5 and 25 the space to develop their confidence, learn new skills and have fun.

The charity is currently recruiting for more volunteers to help deliver their exciting new programme to over 400,000 girls and young women across the UK. 80 girls on the Island are waiting to join – visit the Website if you can help in any way.