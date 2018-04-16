Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th April 2018

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (16th April) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Road closed roadworks

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 29 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM JCT BLACKWATER HOLLOW TO FIELD NORTH OF MOLES STORE
Works description: TO EXCAVATE AND LAY DUCTS; PULL THROUGH NEW 11,000V CABLE TEST AND JOINT, DUE TO TIME EXPIRED CABLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705S30000318

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
16 April — 19 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Outside 360/362 (By Northwood Garage Traffic lights) ML210031 : Newport Road-Northwood
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018400

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
16 April — 21 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite 353 and 355 on NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB02

A3054 Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD : B185 : Binstead Bridge—A3054 Binstead, Binstead
Works description: Structure works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018494

A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
17 April — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : ML310045 – : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BRADING – from Harding Shute 410m south
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018157

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : ML310046 – From Harding Shute 550m north : Brading Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018158

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPRX 43M NE FROM THE JUNC OF TALBOT ROAD AND BROADWAY ON BROADWAY, SANDOWN
Works description: SANDOWN 395604 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQD9DUR01

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : O/s no. 20. : High Street-Brading
Works description: Ca t 28 day perm, excavate within the c/w to locate burried m/h cover and raise to the correct height. TM: 2 way temp lights – reccomend evening working BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018491

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
16 April — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Brighstone Viaduct : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct
Works description: closure for bridge refurb
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018493

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 20 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s No 22 Carisbrook road, newport. Next to the crossing. ML210075 : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018406

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 20 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/S Carisbrooke Garage Newport bound lane. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018402

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From the jct with st James’s street to outside caffe isola (ML230077) : Pyle Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018374

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside the doorway to game : South Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018380

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 April — 20 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 72 HIGH STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Install water cross connection
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074402

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 April — 01 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS First Floor Flat @ 51-52
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115004087-00813

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 April — 21 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 1-5 ST. JOHNS ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Install cross connection on water main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074451

Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WOOTTON : O/s Victoria : Brocks Copse Road-Wootton
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018376

Dunsbury Farm Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Dunsbury Farm Lane : Dunsbury Farm Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018381

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
16 April — 03 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML341305 : Peacock Hill-Bembridge
Works description: From j/o Hillway Road to Quarter Cheese Cottage BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018155

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
16 April — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML343470X – From Glovers Farm to end of ML : Peacock Hill-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE – from Quarter Cheese Cottage to the end of the road
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018156

Town Quay, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : half way down LHS : Town Quay-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018391

Wicken Hill Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Wicked Hill lane. Approx 100m past Broad Lane. ML640305 : Wicken Hill Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018373

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 25 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430121 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: from j/o Wackland Lane to j/o Harbors Lake Lane NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018159

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430122 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018161

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 27 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430123 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: from j/o Groves Cottage to j/o Palmers Lane NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018162

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 28 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430131 – From Branstone Cross to Forrest Road : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018163

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 29 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430132 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018164

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 29 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM JCT BLACKWATER ROAD TO ENTRANCE TO FIELD
Works description: TO EXCAVATE AND LAY DUCTS; PULL THROUGH NEW 11,000V CABLE TEST AND JOINT, DUE TO TIME EXPIRED CABLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705S30000317

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Forest Park Waste Recycling Facility, Forest Road, Newport,IOW.
Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement & connect main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09072506

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
16 April — 06 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No.64 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaffold Licence – 16/04-06/05 No.64 High Street, Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003822

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : B126 : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperds Chine, Atherfield
Works description: Structure works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018495

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 30 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Car Phone Warehouse, 51 Newport High Street
Works description: Scaffold licence- 16/04-30/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003883

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
16 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH NEWPORT ROAD ON NODES ROAD
Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation.“Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB02
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB03

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 40 Terminus Road Cowes
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125024

B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
16 April — 16 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In verge near to and opposite junction with Strawberry Lane
Works description: Demolish and build new chamber in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/59

B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 17 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In verge opposite The Parish Church
Works description: Lay approximately 25m of duct in the verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/60

B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 17 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: In verge, near entrance to Mottistone Manor Farm
Works description: Lay approx. 3 metres of duct in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/61

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 5
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115193289-00130

Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630185 : Bunts Hill-Porchfield
Works description: Post works – drainage PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018338

Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 41 ON GOLDEN RIDGE
Works description: FRESHWATER 470887 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTAHULX01

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
16 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630181 : Locks Green Road-Porchfield
Works description: Post works to carry out verge fill PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018335

New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
16 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GATCOMBE : ML630235 – whole ML : New Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Post works – verge fill GATCOMBE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018355

Northbourne Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHANKLIN : From Collingwood Road 101m South (ML460476) : Northbourne Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Post work surfacing SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018336

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE OF THE DORMERS ON OLD SEAVIEW LANE, SEAVIEW
Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHALFLEET : ML640282 – whole ML : Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Post work – surfacing SHALFLEET
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018339

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NORTHWOOD : OPPOSITE SCRAP YARD (ML 110002) : OPP SCRAP YARD
Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018440

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 April — 22 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 23-23a Union Street – above Sainsbury Local
Works description: Scaffold Licence- Union Street, Ryde – 16/04-22/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003891

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 17 School Green Road Freshwater
Works description: Interim to permanent reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09096053

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 15 School Green Road Freshwater
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09124903

A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
16 April — 22 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Victoria Street, no. 8
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 16/04-22/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003893

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : ON ISLAND OUTSIDE MORRISONS – LAKE SIDE (ML 410084) : ON ISLAND D/ARM
Works description: Jointing Works – Service Extension LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018445

B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s old frank james hospital opp 12
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001768

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE SPORTS DIRECT (ML 210079) : J/O ORCHARD ST PELICAN
Works description: Replacement of feeder pillar for new traffic signals (NEW78) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018458

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : OUTSIDE NUMBER 75 (140143) : High Street-Cowes
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018457

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : OPPOSITE HURSTS (ML 140011) : High Street-Cowes
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018456

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH PIER STREET, EAST TO JUNCTION WITH ALBION ROAD (ML 420093, ML 420092 & ML 420095):
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Right Turn) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018448

B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NETTLESTONE : OUTSIDE THE WISHING WELL (ML 320086) : O/S WISHING WELL
Works description: Jointing Works – Private Job NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018452

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: DORMERS MAIN RD BRIGHSTONE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130446

Cross Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : OPPOSITE CORRIES CABIN (142206) : Cross Street-Cowes
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018453

Downsview, Sandown, Isle of Wight
17 April — 23 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Flat 3 Downsview
Works description: Scaffolding Application -17/04- 23/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003890

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Premier Inn Hotel 1-9 Esplanade, Sandown Isle of Wight PO36 8LA
Works description: Hoarding License 16/04-08/02/19
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003880

Freshwater Footpath 19, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 57 School Green Road on Freshwater Footpath 19 Freshwater.
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125092

Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 29 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 58
Works description: skip license 16/4/18-29/4/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003892

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
17 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP GREYSTONE COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACEMENT OF POLE and cabling works
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001734

Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Between House number 47 and house number 45 bothsides ML260438 : Hookes Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260438 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018328

Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: o/s gracellie hotel, Hope road
Works description: Carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approximatley 15m to 30m depth using rotary coring method
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09129872

Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 INGLEWOOD PARK , VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130590

Ninestones Passage, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
16 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Shiraz
Works description: Lay new service from farside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115133935-05512

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES 468010 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SEAVIEW : SECOND DOWN SLIPWAY (ML 360590) : 2ND DOWN SLIPWAY
Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018441

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
16 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: bottom of Pier Road above Slipway
Works description: Skip licennce 16/04-25/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003886

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
17 April — 14 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandcove Pier Road Sandown
Works description: Skip Application 17/04-14/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003887

Royal Crescent, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE CARISBROOKE HOUSE HOTEL (ML 440368) : O/S DELAMERE NLT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018449

St James Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH THE SQUARE (ML 640294) : J/O THE SQUARE
Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018442

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION OF CARTER STREET, SOUTH TO HIGH STREET (ML 440372): J/O STATION AVE G/WAY
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018450

St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CROSS STREET (ML 140204) : St Marys Road-Cowes
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018454

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OUTSIDE NUMBER 5 (ML 440302) : O/S NO 5
Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018443

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE CLOUD 9 – TURN LEFT SIGN (ML 210134) : O/S SPECSAVERS NO MV’S/TURN RIGHT
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018459

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE LAURA ASHLEY – TURN RIGHT SIGN (ML 210134) : O/S LAURA ASHLEY NO MV’S/TURN RIGHT
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018460

The Cut, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : JUST BEFORE THE JUNCTION OF THE HIGH STREET (ML 141206) : The Cut-Cowes
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018455

The Fairway, Lake, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : OUTSIDE NUMBER 11 (ML 430203) : O/S NO 11
Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018444

York Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH, THEN WEST TO ST JOHNS ROAD (ML 440382): O/S MID BANK N/ENT
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018447

York Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH, THEN WEST TO ST JOHNS ROAD (ML 440382): O/S BANK NLT
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Left Turn) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018446

