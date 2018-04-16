Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 April — 29 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FROM JCT BLACKWATER HOLLOW TO FIELD NORTH OF MOLES STORE

Works description: TO EXCAVATE AND LAY DUCTS; PULL THROUGH NEW 11,000V CABLE TEST AND JOINT, DUE TO TIME EXPIRED CABLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP705S30000318

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

16 April — 19 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Outside 360/362 (By Northwood Garage Traffic lights) ML210031 : Newport Road-Northwood

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018400

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

16 April — 21 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Opposite 353 and 355 on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB02

A3054 Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD : B185 : Binstead Bridge—A3054 Binstead, Binstead

Works description: Structure works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018494

A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

17 April — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : ML310045 – : Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BRADING – from Harding Shute 410m south

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018157

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 April — 05 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : ML310046 – From Harding Shute 550m north : Brading Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018158

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

17 April — 18 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPRX 43M NE FROM THE JUNC OF TALBOT ROAD AND BROADWAY ON BROADWAY, SANDOWN

Works description: SANDOWN 395604 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQD9DUR01

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight

16 April — 18 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : O/s no. 20. : High Street-Brading

Works description: Ca t 28 day perm, excavate within the c/w to locate burried m/h cover and raise to the correct height. TM: 2 way temp lights – reccomend evening working BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018491

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

16 April — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Brighstone Viaduct : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct

Works description: closure for bridge refurb

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018493

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 April — 20 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s No 22 Carisbrook road, newport. Next to the crossing. ML210075 : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018406

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 April — 20 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/S Carisbrooke Garage Newport bound lane. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018402

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From the jct with st James’s street to outside caffe isola (ML230077) : Pyle Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018374

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside the doorway to game : South Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018380

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 April — 20 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 72 HIGH STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Install water cross connection

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074402

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 April — 01 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS First Floor Flat @ 51-52

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115004087-00813

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 April — 21 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 1-5 ST. JOHNS ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Install cross connection on water main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074451

Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WOOTTON : O/s Victoria : Brocks Copse Road-Wootton

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018376

Dunsbury Farm Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Dunsbury Farm Lane : Dunsbury Farm Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018381

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

16 April — 03 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML341305 : Peacock Hill-Bembridge

Works description: From j/o Hillway Road to Quarter Cheese Cottage BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018155

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

16 April — 04 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML343470X – From Glovers Farm to end of ML : Peacock Hill-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE – from Quarter Cheese Cottage to the end of the road

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018156

Town Quay, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : half way down LHS : Town Quay-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018391

Wicken Hill Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

16 April — 18 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Wicked Hill lane. Approx 100m past Broad Lane. ML640305 : Wicken Hill Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018373

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 April — 25 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430121 : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: from j/o Wackland Lane to j/o Harbors Lake Lane NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018159

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 April — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430122 : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018161

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 April — 27 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430123 : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: from j/o Groves Cottage to j/o Palmers Lane NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018162

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 April — 28 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430131 – From Branstone Cross to Forrest Road : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018163

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 April — 29 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430132 : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018164

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 April — 29 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FROM JCT BLACKWATER ROAD TO ENTRANCE TO FIELD

Works description: TO EXCAVATE AND LAY DUCTS; PULL THROUGH NEW 11,000V CABLE TEST AND JOINT, DUE TO TIME EXPIRED CABLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP705S30000317

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Forest Park Waste Recycling Facility, Forest Road, Newport,IOW.

Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement & connect main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09072506

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

16 April — 06 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No.64 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: Scaffold Licence – 16/04-06/05 No.64 High Street, Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003822

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : B126 : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperds Chine, Atherfield

Works description: Structure works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018495

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 April — 30 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Car Phone Warehouse, 51 Newport High Street

Works description: Scaffold licence- 16/04-30/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003883

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

16 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH NEWPORT ROAD ON NODES ROAD

Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation.“Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB03

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 April — 20 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 40 Terminus Road Cowes

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125024

B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

16 April — 16 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: In verge near to and opposite junction with Strawberry Lane

Works description: Demolish and build new chamber in verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/59

B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

17 April — 17 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: In verge opposite The Parish Church

Works description: Lay approximately 25m of duct in the verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/60

B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

17 April — 17 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: In verge, near entrance to Mottistone Manor Farm

Works description: Lay approx. 3 metres of duct in verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/61

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 April — 26 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 5

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115193289-00130

Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630185 : Bunts Hill-Porchfield

Works description: Post works – drainage PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018338

Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 April — 18 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 41 ON GOLDEN RIDGE

Works description: FRESHWATER 470887 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTAHULX01

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

16 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630181 : Locks Green Road-Porchfield

Works description: Post works to carry out verge fill PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018335

New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

16 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GATCOMBE : ML630235 – whole ML : New Road-Gatcombe

Works description: Post works – verge fill GATCOMBE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018355

Northbourne Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHANKLIN : From Collingwood Road 101m South (ML460476) : Northbourne Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Post work surfacing SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018336

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight

17 April — 18 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE OF THE DORMERS ON OLD SEAVIEW LANE, SEAVIEW

Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

16 April — 18 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHALFLEET : ML640282 – whole ML : Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Post work – surfacing SHALFLEET

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018339

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NORTHWOOD : OPPOSITE SCRAP YARD (ML 110002) : OPP SCRAP YARD

Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018440

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 April — 22 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 23-23a Union Street – above Sainsbury Local

Works description: Scaffold Licence- Union Street, Ryde – 16/04-22/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003891

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

16 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 17 School Green Road Freshwater

Works description: Interim to permanent reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09096053

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

16 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 15 School Green Road Freshwater

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09124903

A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

16 April — 22 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Victoria Street, no. 8

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 16/04-22/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003893

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : ON ISLAND OUTSIDE MORRISONS – LAKE SIDE (ML 410084) : ON ISLAND D/ARM

Works description: Jointing Works – Service Extension LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018445

B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 April — 30 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s old frank james hospital opp 12

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001768

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE SPORTS DIRECT (ML 210079) : J/O ORCHARD ST PELICAN

Works description: Replacement of feeder pillar for new traffic signals (NEW78) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018458

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : OUTSIDE NUMBER 75 (140143) : High Street-Cowes

Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018457

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : OPPOSITE HURSTS (ML 140011) : High Street-Cowes

Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018456

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH PIER STREET, EAST TO JUNCTION WITH ALBION ROAD (ML 420093, ML 420092 & ML 420095):

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Right Turn) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018448

B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NETTLESTONE : OUTSIDE THE WISHING WELL (ML 320086) : O/S WISHING WELL

Works description: Jointing Works – Private Job NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018452

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

17 April — 19 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: DORMERS MAIN RD BRIGHSTONE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130446

Cross Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : OPPOSITE CORRIES CABIN (142206) : Cross Street-Cowes

Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018453

Downsview, Sandown, Isle of Wight

17 April — 23 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Flat 3 Downsview

Works description: Scaffolding Application -17/04- 23/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003890

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 April — 08 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Premier Inn Hotel 1-9 Esplanade, Sandown Isle of Wight PO36 8LA

Works description: Hoarding License 16/04-08/02/19

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003880

Freshwater Footpath 19, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

16 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 57 School Green Road on Freshwater Footpath 19 Freshwater.

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125092

Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 April — 29 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 58

Works description: skip license 16/4/18-29/4/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003892

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

17 April — 30 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP GREYSTONE COTTAGE

Works description: REPLACEMENT OF POLE and cabling works

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001734

Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 April — 30 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Between House number 47 and house number 45 bothsides ML260438 : Hookes Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260438 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018328

Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

16 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: o/s gracellie hotel, Hope road

Works description: Carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approximatley 15m to 30m depth using rotary coring method

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09129872

Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

16 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 INGLEWOOD PARK , VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130590

Ninestones Passage, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

16 April — 30 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Shiraz

Works description: Lay new service from farside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115133935-05512

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

17 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: COWES 468010 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SEAVIEW : SECOND DOWN SLIPWAY (ML 360590) : 2ND DOWN SLIPWAY

Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018441

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

16 April — 25 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: bottom of Pier Road above Slipway

Works description: Skip licennce 16/04-25/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003886

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

17 April — 14 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandcove Pier Road Sandown

Works description: Skip Application 17/04-14/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003887

Royal Crescent, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE CARISBROOKE HOUSE HOTEL (ML 440368) : O/S DELAMERE NLT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018449

St James Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH THE SQUARE (ML 640294) : J/O THE SQUARE

Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018442

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION OF CARTER STREET, SOUTH TO HIGH STREET (ML 440372): J/O STATION AVE G/WAY

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018450

St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CROSS STREET (ML 140204) : St Marys Road-Cowes

Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018454

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OUTSIDE NUMBER 5 (ML 440302) : O/S NO 5

Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018443

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE CLOUD 9 – TURN LEFT SIGN (ML 210134) : O/S SPECSAVERS NO MV’S/TURN RIGHT

Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018459

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE LAURA ASHLEY – TURN RIGHT SIGN (ML 210134) : O/S LAURA ASHLEY NO MV’S/TURN RIGHT

Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018460

The Cut, Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : JUST BEFORE THE JUNCTION OF THE HIGH STREET (ML 141206) : The Cut-Cowes

Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018455

The Fairway, Lake, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : OUTSIDE NUMBER 11 (ML 430203) : O/S NO 11

Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018444

York Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH, THEN WEST TO ST JOHNS ROAD (ML 440382): O/S MID BANK N/ENT

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018447

York Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH, THEN WEST TO ST JOHNS ROAD (ML 440382): O/S BANK NLT

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Left Turn) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018446

