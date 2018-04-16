Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 29 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM JCT BLACKWATER HOLLOW TO FIELD NORTH OF MOLES STORE
Works description: TO EXCAVATE AND LAY DUCTS; PULL THROUGH NEW 11,000V CABLE TEST AND JOINT, DUE TO TIME EXPIRED CABLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705S30000318
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
16 April — 19 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Outside 360/362 (By Northwood Garage Traffic lights) ML210031 : Newport Road-Northwood
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018400
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
16 April — 21 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite 353 and 355 on NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES – 20 – 467238 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 7m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB02
A3054 Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD : B185 : Binstead Bridge—A3054 Binstead, Binstead
Works description: Structure works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018494
A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
17 April — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : ML310045 – : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BRADING – from Harding Shute 410m south
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018157
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : ML310046 – From Harding Shute 550m north : Brading Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018158
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPRX 43M NE FROM THE JUNC OF TALBOT ROAD AND BROADWAY ON BROADWAY, SANDOWN
Works description: SANDOWN 395604 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQD9DUR01
A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : O/s no. 20. : High Street-Brading
Works description: Ca t 28 day perm, excavate within the c/w to locate burried m/h cover and raise to the correct height. TM: 2 way temp lights – reccomend evening working BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018491
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
16 April — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Brighstone Viaduct : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct
Works description: closure for bridge refurb
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018493
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 20 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s No 22 Carisbrook road, newport. Next to the crossing. ML210075 : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018406
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 20 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/S Carisbrooke Garage Newport bound lane. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018402
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From the jct with st James’s street to outside caffe isola (ML230077) : Pyle Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018374
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside the doorway to game : South Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018380
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 April — 20 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 72 HIGH STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Install water cross connection
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074402
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 April — 01 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS First Floor Flat @ 51-52
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115004087-00813
B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 April — 21 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 1-5 ST. JOHNS ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Install cross connection on water main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074451
Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WOOTTON : O/s Victoria : Brocks Copse Road-Wootton
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018376
Dunsbury Farm Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Dunsbury Farm Lane : Dunsbury Farm Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018381
Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
16 April — 03 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML341305 : Peacock Hill-Bembridge
Works description: From j/o Hillway Road to Quarter Cheese Cottage BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018155
Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
16 April — 04 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML343470X – From Glovers Farm to end of ML : Peacock Hill-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE – from Quarter Cheese Cottage to the end of the road
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018156
Town Quay, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : half way down LHS : Town Quay-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018391
Wicken Hill Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Wicked Hill lane. Approx 100m past Broad Lane. ML640305 : Wicken Hill Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018373
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 25 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430121 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: from j/o Wackland Lane to j/o Harbors Lake Lane NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018159
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430122 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018161
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 27 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430123 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: from j/o Groves Cottage to j/o Palmers Lane NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018162
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 28 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430131 – From Branstone Cross to Forrest Road : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018163
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 April — 29 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430132 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018164
A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 29 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM JCT BLACKWATER ROAD TO ENTRANCE TO FIELD
Works description: TO EXCAVATE AND LAY DUCTS; PULL THROUGH NEW 11,000V CABLE TEST AND JOINT, DUE TO TIME EXPIRED CABLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705S30000317
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Forest Park Waste Recycling Facility, Forest Road, Newport,IOW.
Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement & connect main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09072506
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
16 April — 06 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No.64 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaffold Licence – 16/04-06/05 No.64 High Street, Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003822
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : B126 : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperds Chine, Atherfield
Works description: Structure works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018495
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 30 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Car Phone Warehouse, 51 Newport High Street
Works description: Scaffold licence- 16/04-30/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003883
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
16 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH NEWPORT ROAD ON NODES ROAD
Works description: COWES 20 – DSLAM 467238 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation.“Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB02
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT775DB03
B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 40 Terminus Road Cowes
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125024
B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
16 April — 16 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In verge near to and opposite junction with Strawberry Lane
Works description: Demolish and build new chamber in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/59
B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 17 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In verge opposite The Parish Church
Works description: Lay approximately 25m of duct in the verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/60
B3399 Brook Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 17 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: In verge, near entrance to Mottistone Manor Farm
Works description: Lay approx. 3 metres of duct in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005KL1W000000000NT6/61
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 5
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115193289-00130
Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630185 : Bunts Hill-Porchfield
Works description: Post works – drainage PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018338
Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 41 ON GOLDEN RIDGE
Works description: FRESHWATER 470887 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTAHULX01
Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
16 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630181 : Locks Green Road-Porchfield
Works description: Post works to carry out verge fill PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018335
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
16 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GATCOMBE : ML630235 – whole ML : New Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Post works – verge fill GATCOMBE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018355
Northbourne Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHANKLIN : From Collingwood Road 101m South (ML460476) : Northbourne Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Post work surfacing SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018336
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE OF THE DORMERS ON OLD SEAVIEW LANE, SEAVIEW
Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHALFLEET : ML640282 – whole ML : Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Post work – surfacing SHALFLEET
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018339
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NORTHWOOD : OPPOSITE SCRAP YARD (ML 110002) : OPP SCRAP YARD
Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018440
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 April — 22 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 23-23a Union Street – above Sainsbury Local
Works description: Scaffold Licence- Union Street, Ryde – 16/04-22/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003891
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 17 School Green Road Freshwater
Works description: Interim to permanent reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09096053
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 15 School Green Road Freshwater
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09124903
A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
16 April — 22 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Victoria Street, no. 8
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 16/04-22/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003893
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : ON ISLAND OUTSIDE MORRISONS – LAKE SIDE (ML 410084) : ON ISLAND D/ARM
Works description: Jointing Works – Service Extension LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018445
B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s old frank james hospital opp 12
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001768
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE SPORTS DIRECT (ML 210079) : J/O ORCHARD ST PELICAN
Works description: Replacement of feeder pillar for new traffic signals (NEW78) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018458
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : OUTSIDE NUMBER 75 (140143) : High Street-Cowes
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018457
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : OPPOSITE HURSTS (ML 140011) : High Street-Cowes
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018456
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH PIER STREET, EAST TO JUNCTION WITH ALBION ROAD (ML 420093, ML 420092 & ML 420095):
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Right Turn) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018448
B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NETTLESTONE : OUTSIDE THE WISHING WELL (ML 320086) : O/S WISHING WELL
Works description: Jointing Works – Private Job NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018452
B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 April — 19 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: DORMERS MAIN RD BRIGHSTONE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130446
Cross Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : OPPOSITE CORRIES CABIN (142206) : Cross Street-Cowes
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018453
Downsview, Sandown, Isle of Wight
17 April — 23 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Flat 3 Downsview
Works description: Scaffolding Application -17/04- 23/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003890
Esplanade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Premier Inn Hotel 1-9 Esplanade, Sandown Isle of Wight PO36 8LA
Works description: Hoarding License 16/04-08/02/19
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003880
Freshwater Footpath 19, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 57 School Green Road on Freshwater Footpath 19 Freshwater.
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125092
Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 29 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 58
Works description: skip license 16/4/18-29/4/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003892
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
17 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP GREYSTONE COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACEMENT OF POLE and cabling works
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001734
Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Between House number 47 and house number 45 bothsides ML260438 : Hookes Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260438 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018328
Hope Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: o/s gracellie hotel, Hope road
Works description: Carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approximatley 15m to 30m depth using rotary coring method
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09129872
Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
16 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 INGLEWOOD PARK , VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130590
Ninestones Passage, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
16 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Shiraz
Works description: Lay new service from farside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115133935-05512
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
17 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES 468010 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01
Pier Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SEAVIEW : SECOND DOWN SLIPWAY (ML 360590) : 2ND DOWN SLIPWAY
Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018441
Pier Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
16 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: bottom of Pier Road above Slipway
Works description: Skip licennce 16/04-25/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003886
Pier Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
17 April — 14 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandcove Pier Road Sandown
Works description: Skip Application 17/04-14/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003887
Royal Crescent, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE CARISBROOKE HOUSE HOTEL (ML 440368) : O/S DELAMERE NLT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018449
St James Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH THE SQUARE (ML 640294) : J/O THE SQUARE
Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018442
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION OF CARTER STREET, SOUTH TO HIGH STREET (ML 440372): J/O STATION AVE G/WAY
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Give Way) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018450
St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CROSS STREET (ML 140204) : St Marys Road-Cowes
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018454
St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OUTSIDE NUMBER 5 (ML 440302) : O/S NO 5
Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018443
St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE CLOUD 9 – TURN LEFT SIGN (ML 210134) : O/S SPECSAVERS NO MV’S/TURN RIGHT
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018459
St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE LAURA ASHLEY – TURN RIGHT SIGN (ML 210134) : O/S LAURA ASHLEY NO MV’S/TURN RIGHT
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018460
The Cut, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : JUST BEFORE THE JUNCTION OF THE HIGH STREET (ML 141206) : The Cut-Cowes
Works description: Jointing Works – LTP Scheme 070 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018455
The Fairway, Lake, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : OUTSIDE NUMBER 11 (ML 430203) : O/S NO 11
Works description: Jointing Works – Column Renewal LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018444
York Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH, THEN WEST TO ST JOHNS ROAD (ML 440382): O/S MID BANK N/ENT
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018447
York Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN: FROM THE JUNCTION WITH HIGH STREET, NORTH, THEN WEST TO ST JOHNS ROAD (ML 440382): O/S BANK NLT
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Left Turn) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018446
