Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : To south of Old Alverstone Cottages : Alverstone Road-East Cowes

Works description: DRAINAGE INVESTIGATION

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018750

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : On the Upton Cross bound side of the carriageway just before Ravens Oaks ML320230 : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: c/way patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018743

Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 01 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside brook cottage ML240241 : Clatterford Shute-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018748

Froglands Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Just before the cowshed MLN/A CLASS 4B : Froglands Lane-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018744

Lower Limerstone Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Outside pond cottage (ML640512) : Lower Limerstone Lane-Brighstone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018742

Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : Well lane to Sheep Lane, southside ML340328 : Upper Road-Brading

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018736

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 May — 02 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 58 ASHEY ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – LOCATE & REPAIR LEAK ON 350mm WATER MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09192768

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 01 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s Clinton Cards

Works description: Scaffold licence- O/s Clinton Cards, High Street, Newport, 25/05-31/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004004

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Just before entrance to westridge : Briddlesford Road-Newport – 2715

Works description: gully cleaning works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018789

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 May — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Charcoal Grill 65A Union Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold Licence – Charcoal Grill 65A Union Street, Ryde 25/05-07/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004002

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 May — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s WHSmiths nos. 20-21

Works description: Scaffold licence- High Street, Ryde – 26/05-06/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004012

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 59

Works description: Skip licence- 25/05-31/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004009

Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

25 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 43

Works description: Relay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115324512-00418

Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: 26 GOLDEN RIDGE FRESHWATER PO40 9LF

Works description: FRESHWATER 470887 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTAHULX01

Lodge Close, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

25 May — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRIGHSTONE: Whole length of link footway at the end of Lodge Close (ML F60617): Lodge Close-Brighstone

Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018703

Millers Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

25 May — 30 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Approx 25m from Jw clatterford shute ML240244 : Millers Lane-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018749

Image: Oatsy40under CC BY 2.0