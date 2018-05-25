Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : To south of Old Alverstone Cottages : Alverstone Road-East Cowes
Works description: DRAINAGE INVESTIGATION
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018750
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : On the Upton Cross bound side of the carriageway just before Ravens Oaks ML320230 : Carters Road-Ryde
Works description: c/way patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018743
Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 01 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside brook cottage ML240241 : Clatterford Shute-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018748
Froglands Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Just before the cowshed MLN/A CLASS 4B : Froglands Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018744
Lower Limerstone Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Outside pond cottage (ML640512) : Lower Limerstone Lane-Brighstone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018742
Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : Well lane to Sheep Lane, southside ML340328 : Upper Road-Brading
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018736
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 May — 02 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 58 ASHEY ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – LOCATE & REPAIR LEAK ON 350mm WATER MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09192768
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 01 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s Clinton Cards
Works description: Scaffold licence- O/s Clinton Cards, High Street, Newport, 25/05-31/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004004
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Just before entrance to westridge : Briddlesford Road-Newport – 2715
Works description: gully cleaning works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018789
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 May — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Charcoal Grill 65A Union Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold Licence – Charcoal Grill 65A Union Street, Ryde 25/05-07/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004002
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 May — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s WHSmiths nos. 20-21
Works description: Scaffold licence- High Street, Ryde – 26/05-06/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004012
B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 59
Works description: Skip licence- 25/05-31/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004009
Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
25 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 43
Works description: Relay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115324512-00418
Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 26 GOLDEN RIDGE FRESHWATER PO40 9LF
Works description: FRESHWATER 470887 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTAHULX01
Lodge Close, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
25 May — 09 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRIGHSTONE: Whole length of link footway at the end of Lodge Close (ML F60617): Lodge Close-Brighstone
Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018703
Millers Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 May — 30 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Approx 25m from Jw clatterford shute ML240244 : Millers Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018749
Friday, 25th May, 2018 7:47am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
