Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : At the jnc with Afton Road o/s the garage ML640218 : Stroud Road-Freshwater
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018652
Church Hill, Godshill, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : o/s Grey Gable and Bramble Cottage, Church hill, Godshill. ML540192 : Church Hill-Godshill
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018647
Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s The Wendy House (ML630208) : Gate Lane-Freshwater
Works description: pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018631
Grange Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : from Galley Lane and mill lane junctions to the junction of the military road : Grange Road-Brighstone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018656
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : O/s 191 to Westridge Lights ML320235 : Great Preston Road-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018645
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : Heathfield Rd, Freshwater outside properties called Heather Banks and Kingswood, Map attached. : Heathfi
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018653
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ALVERSTONE : O/s Alverstone Farm ML340144 : Main Road-Alverstone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018649
Medeway, Lake, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: LAKE : Fairway to 28 ML440409 : Medeway-Lake
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018630
Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between the bus station and the jct with Trafalgar road ML240320 : Melbourne Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018646
Mill Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Mill Lane, Brighstone, opposite the Marsh Green junction. ML640304 : Mill Lane-Brighstone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018654
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : Town Lane, Calbourne (Newtown) from the corner, approximately 8 metres South of the entrance to Walters Cop
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018651
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : Parkbury hotel ML440380 : Winchester Park Road-Sandown
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018644
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 36m West from the junction of CHATSWORTH AVENUE on VICTORIA AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – 459734 – To Demolish a joint box and Rebuild a joint box in FW/Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0CNEC02
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 May — 09 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 198 CARISBROOKE ROAD ISL E OF WIGHT PO30 1DL
Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 6m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space. cw,fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV07
Weston Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
03 May — 18 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : whole length from the junction of Hurst Hill 376m north to Broadway rounabout ML 640526 : Weston Road-Totlan
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML640526 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018508
Chatfield Lodge, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction of Watergate Road East then turn right to house no 24 ML 240304 : Chatfield Lodge-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240304 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018510
Orchard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
03 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From the junction of HOOKE HILL to opposite 5 on ORCHARD CLOSE
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN VERGE/FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB07
Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: RYDE : ML 330249 : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018684
School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight
04 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 29 new build
Works description: Lay new service from main in nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115254922-01462
Star Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: RYDE : ML 330248 : Star Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018682
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: THE POLICE HOUSE IN TUTTONS HILL COWES PO31 8LJ
Works description: COWES 27 – DSLAM 437936 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGEKRA03
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
03 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1
Works description: DISCONNECTION OF 3PHASE SUPPLY CABLE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001795
Worsley Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
03 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GODSHILL : Whole length from the junction of Newport Road 165m east ML540199 : Worsley Road-Godshill
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML540199 GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018507
