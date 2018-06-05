Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 5th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : From entrance to Beaper Farm south : Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing two locations BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017804

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: at the junc of CEDAR HILL on CARISBROOKE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV09

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 06 June

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: IN THE CARRIAGEWAY OUTSIDE THE PRINCE OF WALES PUBLIC HOUSE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO EXCAVATE AND REPLACE A FRAME AND COVER IN THE CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-9

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: opposite the junc of CEDAR HILL on HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – To build a new joint box footwayand lay approx 6m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : On the hill, middle of c/w o/s Merryweather cottage which is the only large thatched property : Hillway Ro

Works description: Supply and install a new m/h frame and cover reinstate c/w surround 0.6m2 dbm, following residents reports of it being noisy TM road closure req (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) Carriageway ironworks post cip BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018781

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : Clarence Road-Wroxall on footway outside No.29, “Hillside”. : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 20257

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018815

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside 70 on southern corner Avondale Rd ML240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport – 8132

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018801

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS HOUSEBOAT FORTUNE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115323816-00580

B3401 Cedar Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: at the junc of CARISBROOKE ROAD on CEDAR HILL

Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV10

Bedbury Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FARRINGFORD, LODGE BEDBURY LANE, FRESHWATER, IOW.

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09051267

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 51M NW from opposite the entrance to Rookley Village Hall to approx 900M NW on HIGHWOOD LANE

Works description: CHILLERTON 1 – 497363 – RAISE / RENEW FRAME AND COVER – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN VERGE/CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKGJ02

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 06 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: AT THE JCN WITH CATHERINE TERRACE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE DESILTING OF AN EXISTING CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-8

James Avenue, Lake, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : os no 3 : James Avenue-Lake

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018831

Pixley Hill, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S SUB STATION

Works description: INSTALLATION OF POLE AND EQUIPMENT

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LP331S30001962

Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : On the Wroxall bound side of the c/way just past PB NC41 ML420140 : Ventnor Road-Newchurch

Works description: rebed ironwork

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018799

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

05 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Sainsburys 10 School Green Road, Freshwater

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 05/06-11/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004018

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

05 June — 10 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jo Jos, School Green Road, Freshwater

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 05/06-09/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004039

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Arthur Moody Drive, Newport. ML260407 : Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke

Works description: Missing kerb needs to be replaced. CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018850

Chiverton Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO OUTSIDE No.20

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-12

Crossfield Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : From the juction of Baring Road 180m just the junction of Guppy Close ML140146 : Crossfield Avenue-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140146 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018779

Debourne Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Whole length of close from the junction of Park Road 161m ML140158 : Debourne Close-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140158 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018778

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

05 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: On Road O/S Undercliffe House Shankllin

Works description: Skip Licence- 05/06-11/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004014

Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE TO OUTSIDE No.59

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-5A

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH CHIVERTON WALK TO THE SIDE OF No.186

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-11

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 101 TO OUTSDIE 105

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-3/01

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.142 TO THE JCN WITH MEADOESIDE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP32-1/01

Greenfields Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN OAK ROAD TO THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-5

Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ROOKLEY : South down Hillcrest Road turn left by house no 5 to house 13 ML640385A : Hillcrest Road-Rookley

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640385A ROOKLEY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018776

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML240372 o/s 1 spring cottages : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne

Works description: Post works -Tarmac laying o/s 1 spring cottages – Marks Corner Villiage Road, Newport CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018854

Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM OPPOSITE No.17 CROSSING THE ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP32-3/01

Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM OPPOSITE No.17 TO OUTSIDE No.09

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP32-2

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 16 MOUNTBATTEN DRIVE, MOUNTBATTEN DRIVE

Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005WP00200500226281102

Newport Footpath 46, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MEADOWSIDE TO THE JCN WITH CHIVERTON WALK

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-13

Ranelagh Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

06 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 37 RANELAGH ROAD , SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09182053

Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 June — 08 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 31 WARD AVENUE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09219277

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0