Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 5th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : From entrance to Beaper Farm south : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing two locations BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017804
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: at the junc of CEDAR HILL on CARISBROOKE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV09
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 06 June
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: IN THE CARRIAGEWAY OUTSIDE THE PRINCE OF WALES PUBLIC HOUSE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO EXCAVATE AND REPLACE A FRAME AND COVER IN THE CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-9
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: opposite the junc of CEDAR HILL on HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – To build a new joint box footwayand lay approx 6m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : On the hill, middle of c/w o/s Merryweather cottage which is the only large thatched property : Hillway Ro
Works description: Supply and install a new m/h frame and cover reinstate c/w surround 0.6m2 dbm, following residents reports of it being noisy TM road closure req (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) Carriageway ironworks post cip BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018781
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : Clarence Road-Wroxall on footway outside No.29, “Hillside”. : Clarence Road-Wroxall – 20257
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018815
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside 70 on southern corner Avondale Rd ML240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport – 8132
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018801
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
06 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS HOUSEBOAT FORTUNE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115323816-00580
B3401 Cedar Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: at the junc of CARISBROOKE ROAD on CEDAR HILL
Works description: NEWPORT 3 – DSLAM 407661 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV08
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQNLPEV10
Bedbury Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FARRINGFORD, LODGE BEDBURY LANE, FRESHWATER, IOW.
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09051267
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 51M NW from opposite the entrance to Rookley Village Hall to approx 900M NW on HIGHWOOD LANE
Works description: CHILLERTON 1 – 497363 – RAISE / RENEW FRAME AND COVER – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN VERGE/CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKGJ02
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 06 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JCN WITH CATHERINE TERRACE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE DESILTING OF AN EXISTING CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-8
James Avenue, Lake, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : os no 3 : James Avenue-Lake
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018831
Pixley Hill, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S SUB STATION
Works description: INSTALLATION OF POLE AND EQUIPMENT
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LP331S30001962
Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : On the Wroxall bound side of the c/way just past PB NC41 ML420140 : Ventnor Road-Newchurch
Works description: rebed ironwork
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018799
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
05 June — 12 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Sainsburys 10 School Green Road, Freshwater
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 05/06-11/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004018
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
05 June — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jo Jos, School Green Road, Freshwater
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 05/06-09/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004039
Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Arthur Moody Drive, Newport. ML260407 : Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke
Works description: Missing kerb needs to be replaced. CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018850
Chiverton Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH FURRLONGS TO OUTSIDE No.20
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-12
Crossfield Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : From the juction of Baring Road 180m just the junction of Guppy Close ML140146 : Crossfield Avenue-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140146 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018779
Debourne Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Whole length of close from the junction of Park Road 161m ML140158 : Debourne Close-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 140158 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018778
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
05 June — 12 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On Road O/S Undercliffe House Shankllin
Works description: Skip Licence- 05/06-11/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004014
Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE TO OUTSIDE No.59
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-5A
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH CHIVERTON WALK TO THE SIDE OF No.186
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-11
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 101 TO OUTSDIE 105
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-3/01
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.142 TO THE JCN WITH MEADOESIDE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP32-1/01
Greenfields Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN OAK ROAD TO THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-5
Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ROOKLEY : South down Hillcrest Road turn left by house no 5 to house 13 ML640385A : Hillcrest Road-Rookley
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640385A ROOKLEY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018776
Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: CALBOURNE : ML240372 o/s 1 spring cottages : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne
Works description: Post works -Tarmac laying o/s 1 spring cottages – Marks Corner Villiage Road, Newport CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018854
Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM OPPOSITE No.17 CROSSING THE ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP32-3/01
Meadowside, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM OPPOSITE No.17 TO OUTSIDE No.09
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING & CHAMBERS FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP32-2
Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 16 MOUNTBATTEN DRIVE, MOUNTBATTEN DRIVE
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005WP00200500226281102
Newport Footpath 46, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MEADOWSIDE TO THE JCN WITH CHIVERTON WALK
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-13
Ranelagh Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
06 June — 09 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 37 RANELAGH ROAD , SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09182053
Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 June — 08 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 31 WARD AVENUE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09219277
Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 5th June, 2018 6:58am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kUw
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓