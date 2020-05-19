Jack Up The Summer event cancelled in light of Coronavirus crisis

Another Isle of Wight summer event has announced it won’t be going ahead in light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Organisers of Jack up the Summer, due to be held in August, say,

We would like to say a huge thank you all for your patience and understanding as we have been navigating our way through this difficult and challenging scenario.

To ensure your safety and overall enjoyment of our event, it is with the heaviest of hearts we have no option but to postpone this year’s planned Jack Up The Summer festival. However the show will go on – when it is safe to do so.

Jack Up is a true labour of love for our small team, and after the many months of work which have already gone into planning the event, being unable to share it with you this year is utterly heartbreaking.

We know you will be just as disappointed as we are but with everything that’s going on in the world right now, we hope you can appreciate that this is the right thing to do. We have been working closely with the relevant authorities, exploring multiple options as well as taking into consideration the timelines involved in safely planning and delivering the event.

Sadly, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 means, unfortunately, it is not going to be possible for this year. Ultimately we have a responsibility to you and together we must all play our part in fighting the spread of this dreadful disease and protecting our beloved Island community.

We have proudly held Jack Up on the Isle of Wight for seven consecutive years and the health, safety and wellbeing of our attendees, traders, performers, charities, contractors and suppliers will always be our number one priority.

As a small independent, homegrown community festival we couldn’t look after one another without the support of our loyal Jack Up family. Right now our focus must be on compassion, unity and getting through this extraordinary time in all of our lives, safely, together