Mental Health services take to Facebook to help Islanders

The Isle of Wight NHS mental health services has launched a Facebook page to share information about its services, signpost and offer self-help tips to the Island community.

Of the Island’s 144,720 population, around 16,220 people live with depression, 7,589 people deal with anxiety and 5,735 people struggle with both.

Mental Health Awareness Week

The Facebook group launch coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from May 14 to May 20 and this year’s theme focuses on stress and stress management.

Lesley Stevens, associate medical director of mental health for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“We all access social media more and more, it’s readily available on our phones and an easier way to provide and seek information on services provided. “Although this isn’t a platform for seeking professional advice on any personal or family mental health needs, it is a great way to build a community that can help each other to signpost, share experiences and help reduce the stigma attached to mental health.”

Working together

The IOW NHS Trust, IOW Clinical Commissioning Group and IOW Council working together to improve mental health care on the Island.

Even though Mental Health Awareness Week is almost over, we’re keen to make sure the conversation continues and one of the ways is through the Facebook group – follow us @IWNHSMentalHealth.

Article by Priya Mistry on behalf of the Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport, South Eastern Hampshire, and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Groups