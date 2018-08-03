Party on the Green returns to Ryde this weekend (Fri 3rd, Sat 4th and Sun 5th August) taking place at Eastern Gardens.

The action kicks off each day from 12.30pm and finishes at 9pm tonight (Friday) and Saturday and at 5pm on Sunday.

What to expect

This year’s event will include the usual beer tent serving a selection of local real ales, the tea tent serving a fine selection of homemade cakes and the very popular barbeque.

Entertainment will be provided by Stevo the Magician, Haven Falconry, The Oyster Girls Dancers and many others and there will be children’s games, face painting, tombola, dog show and a Donkey Sanctuary display on all three days.

Party on

During the evenings on Friday and Saturday the crowds will be entertained by some well-known local bands and DJ Mick Weston who has provided his services free of charge at every Party on the Green.

Party on the Green is a free to enter community event at which locals and holidaymakers are all welcome.

Show your support

The event is run by Ryde Rotarians, family and friends who all volunteer their time and without whose support the event would not take place.

During the three days there will be a number of collecting buckets on display, and taken around during the entertainment, and all the proceeds go to local charities and good causes.

See the Rotary Club of Ryde’s Website for more details about their work.

Image: scottthompson under CC BY 2.0

