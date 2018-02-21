Police close investigation into missing woman from Ryde

Police share this final update in the case of missing Islander, Joanna Orpin. Our sincerest thoughts are with Jo’s family and friends. Ed

The police investigation into missing Joanna Orpin from the Isle of Wight has now concluded.

Formal identification procedures have been completed and the matter has now been passed to the coroner.

The family would like to thank everyone involved for the extensive, dedicated and committed search for Joanna.

We ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Image: silentmind8 under CC BY 2.0