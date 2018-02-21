Police close investigation into missing woman from Ryde

Our sincerest thoughts are with Jo’s family and friends as Police share this final update in the case of missing Islander, Joanna Orpin.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Pink flower amongst yellow

Police share this final update in the case of missing Islander, Joanna Orpin. Our sincerest thoughts are with Jo’s family and friends. Ed

The police investigation into missing Joanna Orpin from the Isle of Wight has now concluded.

Formal identification procedures have been completed and the matter has now been passed to the coroner.

The family would like to thank everyone involved for the extensive, dedicated and committed search for Joanna.

We ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Image: silentmind8 under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 21st February, 2018 4:34pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g3u

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*