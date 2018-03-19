‘Walking with Eli’: Mount Snowdon conquered in six hours

This young Isle of Wight lad wants to let the world know that little people with autism can achieve a great deal with some help. Last week he climbed Mount Snowdon with his family to raise money for charity.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Eli Wells and family up Snowdon

At the beginning of the year OnTheWight shared details of a fundraising campaign started by very young Islander, Eli Wells.

The ‘Walking with Eli’ project is an Isle of Wight brother and sister team (aged four and six) who planned to conquer Mount Snowdon and raise awareness to the world that small people with autism can achieve big things with the right help.

Six hour challenge
Eli’s Dad has been in touch and confirmed that they completed the challenge last week, having climbed Snowdon on Tuesday.

Eli Wells and family up Snowdon 2

It took six hours to get to the top through the ice, but they did it.

Show your support
You can show your support for Eli and his sister, as well as finding out more about the Walking with Eli project by visiting the great Website his parents have set up for him.

If you use social media, please share this post to help the kids raise as much as possible.

Images: © Tim Wells Photography

Monday, 19th March, 2018 1:33pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g7j

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*