‘Walking with Eli’: Mount Snowdon conquered in six hours

At the beginning of the year OnTheWight shared details of a fundraising campaign started by very young Islander, Eli Wells.

The ‘Walking with Eli’ project is an Isle of Wight brother and sister team (aged four and six) who planned to conquer Mount Snowdon and raise awareness to the world that small people with autism can achieve big things with the right help.

Six hour challenge

Eli’s Dad has been in touch and confirmed that they completed the challenge last week, having climbed Snowdon on Tuesday.

It took six hours to get to the top through the ice, but they did it.

Show your support

You can show your support for Eli and his sister, as well as finding out more about the Walking with Eli project by visiting the great Website his parents have set up for him.

