£1.35m boost for cycling and walking on Isle of Wight

More people will be able to cycle and walk to work thanks to new funding awarded to Isle of Wight Council, which was announced today.
The £1.35m funding for Isle of Wight is awarded as part of £64 million of Government investment shared across 28 projects in England over three years from 2017 to 2020.
James Cleeton, Director for Sustrans South said:
“This investment in Isle of Wight is extremely welcome. It will help to improve access to jobs, skills, education and training and is a clear sign that the local government recognises the benefits of cycling and walking to help create healthier, cleaner places in which to live and work.
“We look forward to working in partnership with Isle of Wight Council as part of our work across the country to create a step-change in numbers of people cycling and walking to work and by putting in place solutions that will improve lives, transform places and connect communities.”
Thursday, 26th January, 2017 3:42pm
Potentate
26.Jan.2017 4:35pm
All double speak. What is the money, our money actually being spent on? Access to jobs tells us nothing, nor does transformation.
Money always seems to be available for these schemes, but what about the elderly.
Islander
26.Jan.2017 4:50pm
Don’t forget the safety aspects too! Cycling is a dangerous business on our crowded roads, particularly in poor visibility.
liam
26.Jan.2017 5:00pm
No doubt it will be swallowed up by feasibility studies and consultants’ fees.
It needs to be spent on improving and creating cycle tracks, not phone apps to tell us how to wear helmets correctly.
Some smooth asphalt on the Red Squirrel Trail between Newport and Sandown would be a good start.