£1.35m boost for cycling and walking on Isle of Wight

Neil shares this great news. Ed

More people will be able to cycle and walk to work thanks to new funding awarded to Isle of Wight Council, which was announced today.

The £1.35m funding for Isle of Wight is awarded as part of £64 million of Government investment shared across 28 projects in England over three years from 2017 to 2020.

James Cleeton, Director for Sustrans South said:

“This investment in Isle of Wight is extremely welcome. It will help to improve access to jobs, skills, education and training and is a clear sign that the local government recognises the benefits of cycling and walking to help create healthier, cleaner places in which to live and work. “We look forward to working in partnership with Isle of Wight Council as part of our work across the country to create a step-change in numbers of people cycling and walking to work and by putting in place solutions that will improve lives, transform places and connect communities.”

For more information on Sustrans, visit the Website.

For more information on the Access Fund visit the Website.

Image: blachswan under CC BY 2.0