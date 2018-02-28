£100,000+ funding boost for CIC helping those with dementia

Dr Kim Brown shares this latest news from Nature Therapy CIC. Ed

Nature Therapy CIC, a small not-for-profit enterprise on the Island, are this week literally jumping with joy after being awarded an amazing £103,000 grant from the Big Lottery.

The funding is to develop work they are doing on reducing the impact of sensory deprivation in people with dementia.

Dr Kim Brown, Founder Director of Nature Therapy CIC explains:

“Most people are aware that a dementia effects memory and that words become fragile as the condition progresses. “It is not so well known that dementia also impacts on the senses. We all have sensory memories, some of which were formed before we were even born. However, as changes take place, the person starts to see, smell, taste, feel and hear the world around them in very different ways. “This can be extremely distressing for all concerned. In some cases these changes cause sensory deprivation which results in hallucinations, aggression, agitation and poor sleep patterns.”

Dr Brown goes on to say,

“Delivery of sensory based work has been found to help with these challenging symptoms. Our own research over the past few years has also demonstrated a significant reduction in compassion fatigue in carers – this is the stage before burn out. “Thank you to everyone who has been involved so far to make sure the programme maintains a gentle, respectful, and fun approach. This includes my own father who provided feedback on activities in the initial stages.”

Get in touch

If you would like to take part in nature therapy and dementia care then please contact Nature Therapy CIC direct for further details.

The volunteering role includes taking part in the three day nature therapy training provided. You will also take part in Mental Capacity and Safeguarding training. There is an option to gain an accredited award in Leadership.

You can deliver the five session programme in your own work place, with your own family members, or we may be able to find you a volunteer placement.

You do not need experience to take part. Great opportunity for those who may be considering care work, or who want to enhance their current knowledge and experience.

See the Website for more detail or email naturetherapy@icloud.com