Isle of Wight Green Party leader, Vix Lowthion shares this latest news. Ed

Day Seven of the ‘Is It Worth It’ countrywide tour saw the bus come to Hampshire, and Islanders for Europe joined hundreds of people in Southampton and Portsmouth to hear speeches and debate about Brexit.

Counteracting Vote Leave claims

The tour bus is a crowdfunded initiative, to counteract the Vote Leave claim in 2016 that by leaving the EU we can send £350 million a week to the NHS.

The recent government leaked report put the real cost of Brexit at £2 billion a week (£2000 million), and this is on the side of the Is It Worth It? bus.

Speakers from all political parties

Turn out in Southampton and Portsmouth was positive, although security threatened to call the police during the stop outside the Guildhall in Portsmouth! The crowd heard from Thomas Gravatt and Gerald Vernon Jackson from the Lib Dems and two Labour councillors.

Anyone who wished to vocalise their support for voting Leave was welcome to join the speakers, and one young man explained his concern for jobs in Portsmouth due to EU membership and was politely applauded by the crowd.

Island speaker

Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party spokesperson delivered a well-received speech in both Southampton and Portsmouth.

The bus has been in Scotland, Wales and much of England in the last week, and will be travelling onto Dover in the next couple of days.

More photos can be found on the Is It Worth It? And Islanders For Europe facebook pages.