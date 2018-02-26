A 43 year old man from the Isle of Wight who was caught in a padeophile hunter sting was sentenced to 16 months in prison today (Monday).

Richard Moore from Newport, was arrested on 6th January 2018 in Southampton.

At Southampton Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child following grooming and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

As well as the 16 month custodial sentence, he was also given a 10 year sexual harm prevention order.

Sting operation

The sting was carried out by Skid Community (warning links to graphic content relating to the case).